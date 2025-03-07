Heather Bartos MD's Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
So, I Guess I’m a Pornographer Now
It’s been 24 hours since I was labeled a peddler of smut. And honestly? It’s been amazing.
10 hrs ago
•
Heather Bartos, MD
3
Share this post
Heather Bartos MD's Substack
So, I Guess I’m a Pornographer Now
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Midlife Women Are the True Monsters
Apparently, I am a very, very dangerous woman.
Mar 6
•
Heather Bartos, MD
18
Share this post
Heather Bartos MD's Substack
Midlife Women Are the True Monsters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
The Hunger Names: The Other Four-Letter Word
Hellloooo from District 53 over here!
Mar 4
•
Heather Bartos, MD
4
Share this post
Heather Bartos MD's Substack
The Hunger Names: The Other Four-Letter Word
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Breaking News: AI Can Predict Hot Flashes—But Can It Find My Lost Car Keys?
Ladies, we’ve finally done it. The robots are here—not to overthrow us, but to predict our hot flashes. Because, you know, we couldn’t possibly…
Mar 3
•
Heather Bartos, MD
3
Share this post
Heather Bartos MD's Substack
Breaking News: AI Can Predict Hot Flashes—But Can It Find My Lost Car Keys?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Beloved ladies, I need something fabulous
I'm ready for fun, randy, and sassy! But I'm asking for your guidance!
Mar 3
•
Heather Bartos, MD
2
Share this post
Heather Bartos MD's Substack
Beloved ladies, I need something fabulous
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
February 2025
Would You Use Pig Gel on Your Hoo-Hoo?
Bringing Home the Bacon… to Your Lady Bits!
Feb 24
•
Heather Bartos, MD
4
Share this post
Heather Bartos MD's Substack
Would You Use Pig Gel on Your Hoo-Hoo?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Kryptonite Curse Crippling Midlife Confidence
How a Single, Stupid Word Can Sabotage Your Midlife Superpowers.
Feb 17
•
Heather Bartos, MD
4
Share this post
Heather Bartos MD's Substack
The Kryptonite Curse Crippling Midlife Confidence
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
The Incredible, Edible Egg...and Your Waistline?
Don't come for my huevos. And I meant that on many, many levels.
Feb 10
•
Heather Bartos, MD
7
Share this post
Heather Bartos MD's Substack
The Incredible, Edible Egg...and Your Waistline?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
The Weather is Getting More Beautiful—And So Are You
It was 70 in Texas on Sunday... which can only mean one of two things.
Feb 3
•
Heather Bartos, MD
7
Share this post
Heather Bartos MD's Substack
The Weather is Getting More Beautiful—And So Are You
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
© 2025 Heather Bartos
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts