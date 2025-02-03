Photo by feey on Unsplash

It’s happening. The days are stretching longer, the air is softening, and the sun is practically calling our names. Was I happy that it was warm and sunny and delightful yesterday? In Texas, that’s a sign that either it will be tornado season next week…or there’s a blizzard. But I’ll take what I can get!

I don’t know about you, but I am craving it. The warmth on my skin, the scent of green things growing, the dirt under my fingertips. It’s like my body knows something.

Because it does.

Science says that as we age (and, let’s be real, as we roll into menopause like the badass women we are), we’re naturally drawn to the sun, the soil, the trees. And it’s not just some woo-woo moment of connection. It’s biology.

Here’s what nature is teaching us at menopause—and why we should listen:

1. The Sun Feeds Us More Than Vitamin D

When we step into the sunlight, our bodies release dopamine—the “feel good” chemical that keeps our moods steady and our brains happy. And let’s be real: menopause can sometimes feel like a rollercoaster we didn’t sign up for. But spending just a little time soaking up those rays can naturally lift our spirits. It’s like free therapy.

2. The Earth Grounds Us—Literally

Barefoot in the grass? Hands in the dirt? That’s not just for kids and hippies, although I love both of them. Studies show that “earthing” (making direct contact with the ground) reduces stress, lowers inflammation, and helps regulate our nervous system. As estrogen levels shift, our bodies sometimes feel like they’re in chaos. The earth reminds us: you are steady, you are rooted, you are strong.

3. Seasons Change—And So Do We

Trees don’t apologize for shedding their leaves. Flowers don’t beg for permission to bloom. Nature teaches us that transformation is natural. Menopause isn’t an ending—it’s a new season. And if the trees can do it with grace, so can we.

4. Rest Is Productive

Winter slows everything down. Animals hibernate. Trees conserve energy. And yet, here we are, expecting to power through midlife like we’re 25. Nature reminds us: rest is not laziness. It’s restoration. Menopause is a time to reclaim our energy—not drain it.

5. Growth Happens in the Dark

Seeds push through the soil in the unseen places. Roots dig deep before they ever bloom. The big transformations? They start underground. Inside. Menopause is the same. It might feel like a time of endings, but babe, this is your deep growth moment. Give yourself grace—because something incredible is about to bloom.

So go outside. Let the sun kiss your skin, let the breeze play with your hair, let your bare feet find the earth.

This season? It’s not just for the flowers. It’s for you, too.