Let’s talk about the latest breakthrough in menopause research… and this one’s so wild, you might want to sit down. 🐷💦

Scientists are testing a brand-new idea for tackling vaginal dryness (ahem, Sahara Desert Syndrome). The secret ingredient? Pig vagina gel. Yep, you read that right. Researchers are experimenting with mucin extracted from pig vaginal tissue as a potential treatment for genitourinary symptoms of menopause. It’s said to mimic natural lubrication and might be the answer for women struggling with uncomfortable dryness.

But here’s the real question: Would you actually use it? Let’s not gloss over the fact that pigs are adorable, incredibly smart, and, for many of us, off-limits for this kind of thing. If you’re cringing right now, you’re not alone. This innovative idea might be solving a problem, but it’s also raising some serious ethical and ick factor concerns.

It’s still in the early research phase and far from being available on the market. But it makes us wonder just how far science is willing to go to treat menopause symptoms. Are we getting too creative here?

What are earth will they do for a marketing campaign for this? Here are my suggestions for names of said porcine gel:





What do you think? Would you give pig gel a try?