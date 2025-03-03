Beloved ladies, I need something fabulous
I'm ready for fun, randy, and sassy! But I'm asking for your guidance!
I mean… I love a clever name. And while it can’t be TOO over the top, after considering with my dear friendwe thought…hey let’s ask everyone what they think? If there’s the Vagenda (cute, but not my personal fave) out there…can we do (what’s the word)…BETTER? I think we can!
Heather Bartos MD's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What about The Fannie Forum...ya know, to bring a bit of a British edge?
Or The Pussy Palaver for a more sophisticated feel? 😂😂😂
So many good choices!