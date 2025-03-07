Women are coming out of the woodwork to rally behind me (along with a few fabulous men, who totally get it). And now that I’m officially in the company of literary legends like Judy Blume, Margaret Atwood, and Maya Angelou, I have just one question:

Why do we ban books?

I mean, historically, banning something just makes people want it more. When I was a kid, my parents banned me from watching Revenge of the Nerds. So what did I do? I marched my rebellious little self over to Kathy Clinton’s house, where her mom did not give two craps what we watched.

Censorship never works.

A Short History of Banning Things & What It’s Actually Done:

🔥 Banned: Rock & Roll. Outcome? It became the most influential genre in history.

🔥 Banned: Miniskirts. Outcome? Women wore them shorter.

🔥 Banned: The Right to Vote for Women. Outcome? We took the damn vote.

🔥 Banned: Books Like The Handmaid’s Tale. Outcome? It became a feminist battle cry.

So what happens when you try to ban midlife women from feeling sexy, powerful, and alive?

Here are my predictions:

1️⃣ We won’t storm the Bastille. (Hell no. We’d have to find parking, and honestly, we got bigger poisson to fry.)

2️⃣ We will storm bookstores, libraries, and Kindle downloads—because telling women not to read something is the fastest way to make them devour it.

3️⃣ We’ll make Quickies a #1 bestseller, just to flip off the patriarchy.

4️⃣ We’ll throw the best damn book club meetings, complete with mocktails, smirks, and knowing glances (and maybe cutie clitoris necklaces)

5️⃣ We’ll prove, once again, that midlife women are the most dangerous creatures alive—because we are done playing small.

As Margaret Atwood (whose books have been banned more times than I can count) once said:

“A word after a word after a word is power.”

So here’s my word:

Quickies.

Let’s make it dangerous. Let’s make it banned. Let’s make it ours.

👉 [Pre-order Quickies Here Now—Because They Don’t Want You To.]

When Cinderella Skips the Pumpkin & Goes to a Book Reading Instead

Last night, I thought I was admiring a poster for The Met across the street. Turns out, it was the actually F**ing THE MET. But…I was about to walk into something even better—a literary evening so rich, it made my book-loving heart do cartwheels.

Hosted by the brilliant

, the night featured two absolute powerhouses: Lady

and

(get their books tout de suite))

The discussion wove together literature, mental health, and the power of storytelling, and let me tell you—this was the kind of night that reminds you why words matter.

✨ No pumpkin. No midnight curfew. Just pure literary magic. ✨

And yes, I 100% fangirled and grabbed autographs like a bookish groupie. No shame.

📸 Here’s a photo of us in full fabulousness, because obviously.

Moral of the story? Always say yes to book readings. Always surround yourself with brilliant minds. And always, always get the autograph.