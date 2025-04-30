Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

The Midlife Witching Hour: Power, Rage & Reinvention with Kirsten Miller

What happens when midlife women stop whispering and start spellcasting?
Heather Bartos, MD's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Kirsten Miller's avatar
Heather Bartos, MD
,
Alisa Kennedy Jones
, and
Kirsten Miller
Apr 30, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

We lit the cauldron and gathered ‘round with bestselling author Kirsten Miller and Empress Editions founder Elisa Kennedy Jones for a truly magical April Menopause Mixer—and it was everything: feminist fire, literary spells, sisterhood sass, and enough midlife mic drops to raise the dead.

Here’s what went down (broomsticks optional):

💥 We got real about

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Heather Bartos
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture