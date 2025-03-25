Beekeeping, Menopause, and Skincare: A Journey to Self-Care

What do bees, barrier function, and burnout have in common?
Join us for one woman’s wild and wonderful midlife metamorphosis—from Pilates and triathlons to propolis and product formulation. In this heartful and hilarious session, Susan Campbell shares how keeping bees calmed her anxiety, how skincare saved her confidence, and how perimenopause turned out…
