Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

Beekeeping, Menopause, and Skincare: A Journey to Self-Care

October 28, 2024
Heather Bartos, MD
and
Susan Campbell
Mar 25, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

What do bees, barrier function, and burnout have in common?

Join us for one woman’s wild and wonderful midlife metamorphosis—from Pilates and triathlons to propolis and product formulation. In this heartful and hilarious session, Susan Campbell shares how keeping bees calmed her anxiety, how skincare saved her confidence, and how perimenopause turned out…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos
Amp'd Archives
The AMP’d Archives is your all-access pass to past Meno Mixer recordings, packed with expert insights, real talk, and empowering conversations about thriving through menopause. Whether you missed a session or want to revisit your favorites, the AMP’d Archives keeps all the wisdom, laughs, and life-changing advice right at your fingertips.
Authors
Heather Bartos, MD
Susan Campbell
Writes Phosis Subscribe
Recent Posts
The Midlife Reset: Gut Health Masterclass
  Heather Bartos, MD
Mental Health & Midlife: The Truth They Never Told Us
  Heather Bartos, MD
Taking your Best Shot at Midlife
  Heather Bartos, MD
Why We Gain Weight in Menopause: and What to do About It!
  Heather Bartos, MD
Unleashing your She-Beast
  Heather Bartos, MD
How to Empress your Menopause
  Heather Bartos, MD and Alisa Kennedy Jones
Sex in Menopause with Sex Coach Kim Holden
  Heather Bartos, MD and Kim Holden