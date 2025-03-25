Playback speed
Mental Health & Midlife: The Truth They Never Told Us

February 2025
Heather Bartos, MD
Mar 25, 2025
Why are so many women hitting their 40s and 50s feeling... off?


Anxious. Disconnected. Ragey. Depressed. Resigned.
Or suddenly thinking: “Do I even like my husband?”

You're not alone — and you’re definitely not broken.

In this intimate, laugh-through-the-tears conversation, gyneciatrist Dr. Heather Bartos (yep, that’s gyno + psychiatrist!) teams up with lic…

Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos
Amp'd Archives
The AMP’d Archives is your all-access pass to past Meno Mixer recordings, packed with expert insights, real talk, and empowering conversations about thriving through menopause. Whether you missed a session or want to revisit your favorites, the AMP’d Archives keeps all the wisdom, laughs, and life-changing advice right at your fingertips.
Authors
Heather Bartos, MD
