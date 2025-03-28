Playback speed
Growth Mindset at Menopause

March 26, 2025
Heather Bartos, MD
Mar 28, 2025
What if midlife was your most powerful creative chapter yet?

In this exclusive Menopause Mixer session, leadership expert Jen Thornton guides us through the concept of self-authoring—the practice of shifting from reactive to intentional living at midlife.

We unpack:

  • Why you default to control, compliance, or criticism

  • How menopause is the perfect time to re…

