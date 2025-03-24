Taking your Best Shot at Midlife

What if the most powerful photo you’ll ever take… is the one you swore you’d never be in?
You know the one: you’re not hiding behind the camera, not shrinking into the background, not cropping out your arms. You’re standing in your full, beautiful, midlife glory—with a little lingerie, or a lot of laughter.
In this feel-good, full-hearted session with pho…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.