Somewhere along the way, menopause became competitive.

Not officially, of course. Nobody handed out medals. There’s no podium. No national anthem plays while a 52-year-old woman in matching athleisure steps forward to accept gold for best-managed cortisol.

And yet here we are.

Are you lifting heavy enough? Eating enough protein? Sleeping eight hours? Taking creatine? Tracking your glucose? Balancing your hormones? Supporting your gut? Managing your stress? Protecting your bones? Doing zone 2 cardio? Keeping your vagina moisturized?

Fiber. Don’t forget the fucking fiber.

And magnesium. But not the wrong magnesium, because apparently there are now 47 kinds and God forbid you pick citrate like some kind of amateur ( #diarrhea)

Menopause used to be something women were expected to suffer through quietly. Then, finally, people started paying attention.

Which was wonderful. And then capitalism found us. Now menopause is an industry. And like most industries, it works a whole lot better if the customer can be persuaded that she is still somehow lacking.

Not healthy enough. Lean enough. Strong enough. Calm enough. Sexy enough. Optimized enough. Sleeping enough. Supplemented enough.

There is always one more thing to fix. ENOUGH.

And look, I am not standing outside this world throwing tomatoes.

I’m a gynecologist. I specialize in peri/menopausal women. I prescribe hormones. I talk about sleep and protein and strength training and bone health and vaginal estrogen and all the things that genuinely matter.

I believe women deserve good care.

I also think we may have accidentally turned menopause into another thing women can fail at.

We are already extremely talented at believing we are failing.

We’ve spent most of our lives being graded somehow. On our bodies. Our marriages. Our parenting. Our careers. Our homes. Our skin. Our sex lives. Our ambition. Our ability to be successful without being intimidating, attractive without looking like we tried, maternal without losing ourselves, productive without appearing stressed, and pleasant while doing all of it.

So naturally, now we have a menopause rubric too.

Your resting heart rate could be better. Your lean muscle mass is slipping. Your cortisol is suspicious. Your glucose had some feelings about the banana you ate at 2 p.m. You missed your protein goal. Your sleep score would like a word.

Lawd Almighty.

What if you’re tired because you’re tired?

What if you gained ten pounds because your body changed and life has been a lot?

What if you occasionally eat bread and do not immediately march around the neighborhood afterward?

What if your morning routine consists of coffee and staring blankly into space instead of sunlight, gratitude journaling, resistance training and seventeen supplements?

What if you are simply not interested in becoming the most optimized woman in your zip code?

Here is something I wish more women heard:

You do not need to emerge from menopause leaner, calmer, stronger, better rested, more sexually adventurous, spiritually evolved and capable of deadlifting your own body weight while baking sourdough. You are allowed to just move through it.

Take hormone therapy if it helps you. Lift weights because your bones matter. Eat some protein. Get your mammogram. Take care of your heart. Use vaginal estrogen if you need it. Do the things that actually help your body feel better and your future healthier. But you do not have to turn yourself into a science project.

Because underneath all this talk about optimization is the thing I hear in the exam room all the time.

Women do not come in saying, “I’d like to maximize my mitochondrial efficiency.”

They say, “I don’t feel like myself.”

They say, “I’m exhausted.”

“I don’t want to have sex.”

“I hate everyone.”

“I can’t sleep.”

“I feel invisible.”

“I feel like my entire life suddenly doesn’t fit.”

That is the part I think we lose when menopause becomes an industry.

There is still a woman underneath all those biometrics.

A woman who may not need another powder.

She may need treatment. She may need rest. She may need a divorce. She may need a hobby. She may need to stop volunteering for shit she hates. She may need to stop being the person who remembers everyone’s birthdays. She may need ten minutes alone in the car before walking into the house. She may need absolutely nothing dramatic at all.

Maybe she just needs permission to stop treating this chapter of her life like an exam.

Menopause is not a performance review.

There is no gold star for doing it correctly. There is no prize for having the flattest stomach, the cleanest supplement cabinet, the prettiest hormone panel or the highest VO2 max.

You do not have to win this. You just have to live it.

And maybe, somewhere in the middle of all of it, you stop asking whether you’re doing menopause right and start asking a much more interesting question:

Am I actually living the life I want?

That’s where things can get dangerous. In the best way. Because once you stop trying to win at everything, you may start noticing all the things you were only doing because someone, somewhere, handed you a rubric.

And that can change a life.

If you’ve ever wondered whether you’re doing menopause wrong, good news: there is no menopause valedictorian.

There is, however, a novel.

If you’ve made it this far, you’re probably my kind of woman. Sometimes a novel tells the truth of menopause far more accurately than a symptom list.

So here’s a little peek inside Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause:

Want to keep reading? Preorder here.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause is out this October.

and subscribers have first access to the AYGIMM Spotify playlist, including the original song, “Perennials,” releasing this week!