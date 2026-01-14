Every week, we gather to write to our little hearts’ content. Fiction, memoir, a haiku, a toilet paper ad. Whatever you choose. This is the safe harbor from the storm.

Opening Meditation

Sit where your spine can lengthen without effort.

Let your hands rest open in your lap.

Inhale through your nose.

Exhale through your mouth — long and soft.

Notice where you are holding today.

Your jaw.

Your shoulders.

Your chest.

Let the air move there.

You don’t need to be wise here.

You only need to be honest.

Close your eyes.

Picture yourself at an age when you did not yet know what you know now.

Let that body arrive.

Let that room arrive.

When you feel the shift, open your eyes.

Gateless Agreements

In this space, we practice:

• Speaking only about the work, never the writer.

• Letting the writing sit in the center of the crystal — unattached, unclaimed.

• No fixing, no teaching, no personal stories in response.

• Sharing is always optional. Always.

This is a place for gorgeous dopamine hits —

and for gently bitch-slapping the inner critic who insists you aren’t enough.

🅑 — Before You Became

Prompt:

Write about who you were before you became who you are now.

Not a list of achievements — a state of being.

What did your days smell like?

What were you naïve about?

What felt endless then?

Let yourself speak from that earlier body.

Write for 20 minutes.

Write without stopping.

Do not fix. Do not judge. Do not reread.

Just follow whatever thread tugs first.

From the Storm — Heather’s Piece

She will never amount to anything.

I sat alone on the edge of my parents’ bed, tracing the flowering ivory stitching on their autumn-gold polyester bedspread.

They didn’t know I could hear them whispering.

“Well…” my dad said. And then he stopped. He knew I might hear.

I swallowed hard. It hurt to swallow.

Eighth-grade English was a daily form of torture, led by the Gestapo-inspired Mrs. Schwarz.

“Schwartz means black. Schwarz means brown. And brown is braun,” she would dress down any student who dared call her by the wrong name.

She stood ramrod straight, nearly six feet tall, a brunette bouffant clearly from a box kit, pointy heels, pointy face — a Disney villainess. I was Snow White to her Evil Queen.

She hated me from the moment I walked into her class. She made me diagram sentences at 7:30 in the morning in front of everyone, haunted-forest silence pressing in as chalk screeched against the board. Sweat beaded along my permed hairline, my heart beating so loudly I was sure she wanted it for herself.

At a parent-teacher conference she told my parents,

“She will amount to nothing. She has no talent, no ability, and no personality.”

In the eighties, teachers could say things like that. I imagine my parents nodded politely — the same parents who had to be reminded every night at ten o’clock that they even had a kid.

One morning, the tickle started.

The classroom was stifling, sealed tight. I tried to swallow it away before it could turn into a cough, then an asthma attack. My eyes darted around — everyone else had their heads down, trying to diagram dangling participles. I swallowed faster, knowing this was a losing battle. If I made so much as a sound, she would descend on me like Maleficent.

Then I saw it.

Shiny. Silver. Glinting in my backpack pocket.

George Washington.

Without moving anything else, I shimmied my hand down, snatched the quarter, and popped it into my mouth. Saliva flooded in. The tickle faded. I breathed.

“Miss Robertson.”

Her voice cracked the room open. “Your turn at the board.”

I startled — and swallowed.

Twenty-five cents vanished.

The rest of the day my stomach churned against President Washington. When I got home, my mom embarrasedly called Poison Control, “My 13-year-old daughter swallowed a quarter. No, I said 13, not 3.”

“At this point, ma’am, there’s nothing to do but wait,” they said. “Just make sure it passes.”

She will amount to nothing.

Every morning I checked the toilet.

One day it did pass.

The quarter had turned iridescent — rainbowed by intestinal bacteria. It was glorious.

And I realized the shit President George Washington sat in…

was Schwarz.

