How did you even know a quarter would make your mouth salivate at 13?? You were clearly brilliant, even at 13. I can't believe a teacher said that about you; how awful. But what is not awful are these writing prompts; I truly look forward to them as a necessary part of my week in keeping my sanity. Thank you 💖

Thanks again for this, Heather, I'm so enjoying the exercises. Here's my week 2:

There is no smell I can remember. There are various tastes, of burek, memory of how I almost threw up the first time I had a pizza with mushrooms, the mushrooms just felt weird, the texture, the taste; the frankfurters in a bun with a drop of mustard, roasted chestnuts in winter we'd get from a street vendor or roasted or boiled corn.

But no smells.

There are sounds too, and the sounds of innocence are those of the sea. Being by the sea, in the sea. Now I can smell the sea but I know this is a generic sea smell, a universal and not a specific one.

The sounds are specific. Of cicadas who would tweet or chirp or whatever the word for their songs is all day and all of the night and there was no mistaking it, you knew exactly where you were with cicadas. They don't mess about, the cicadas. In the Tuscan fattoria it was cicadas and cold marble or slate floors. In Istria, cicadas and a walk through the pine forest where the campsite was then the beach. In Dalmatia, cicadas and me walking by my mom and some even older people, picking up odd flower to make a bracelet or a chain, the air is hot but it's good hot, sea hot, skin still salty from the swim, just how it should always be.

Some 15 years ago, I went and learned how to plant things and trim hedges and even operate a lawn mower which I never took to, it needs too many muscles that one. One day, the group was at one of the parks we were doing some work in, cutting stuff, replanting flowers, when I just stopped and sniffed the air. Because I could smell the Adriatic, that warm air and the warm afternoons and the sandy beaches in Supetar. "What's that plant?" I asked our tutor. "Which one?" "The one that smells of the seaside, of Mediterranean?" "The Curry Plant, you mean?" he answered. "Curry?! No, give me a second", I went around the place sniffing then found the wriggly whiteish thing a bit further away. "This one!" I smiled excited. "The Curry plant", he nodded. This left me very confused till later when I could google the plant and find its actual name, in Latin, which I cannot remember any more, nor do I remember its name in Serbo-Croat either. The song of innocence is cicadas and the curry plant.

I don't know what the sound of the Atlantic is, will it be in a different key?

By the sea, in the sea, swimming, swimming.

