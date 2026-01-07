Heathering the storm

Jess Mujica
1dEdited

Thank you for starting this writing storm. You are like a cloud seeder.

As soon as I read it, I knew exactly what to write, yet I dodged the pen for 24hrs (the storm inside me building).

Finally this morning, I could no longer hold it back.

I just finished the prompt.

"Autopilot.

I watched my hands pull clothes from the hamper and move them to the washing machine.

My mind is not on my chores. My mind is a thick haze from weeks of insomnia and months of on and off depression.

It's January.

How long will I be in the black hole? This all consuming black hole.

...I clutch the edges of the white washing machine and make a cry scream that has no sound. Only air escaping in an ahhhh. Tight breath.

I need to get out of myself. If only Ihad something to care for.

God please give me something or someone to care for....

I carried the empty basket upstairs and moved in a fog for hours.

And then the phone call.

A friend of my mom'swas telling me my mom had been in a terrible accident.

Her car slipped on ice and went off the side of a mountain wherethey had planned to go hiking.

She thought she could jump out of the car in time...

As he kept talking my depression haze lifted and a new vail fell over me.

The surreal liminal space that tries to grasp reality, yet reality is here but I don'ttrust myselfto believe it.

...That day Icried while doing laundry and asked for a baby. God answered and gave me my broken mother.

Two years later I named my son, Antonio. "

Okay, well thats chopped up pieces of it.

I enjoyed your quote:

"Where there is light, there must be shadow.

And where there is shadow, there must be light."

Letter B, let's gooo!

Susan Campbell
2d

So glad to be here among women who understand 💖

15 more comments...

