You didn’t arrive here by accident.

This is a soft place to land — a place to listen inward, loosen the grip of the day, and write from whatever weather is moving through you.

Each week we’ll do:

• a short, simple meditation

• a gentle prompt you can take in any direction

• 20 minutes — no more — of writing

Write anywhere you want:

on paper, on your laptop, in your notes app, on your wall (just… not Sharpie 😄).

When you’re done, you can keep your words just for yourself — or you can share below and we will absolutely love on them.

I’ll post my own piece too — usually a week behind — so I don’t color your experience of the prompt. This week, at the end: I’ll just share a little something I wrote for my own craft/practice—it’s raw, unedited and a wee bit feral.

Gateless Writing Agreements (the soul of this space)

These are not suggestions — they are sacred.

• We talk only about the work, never the writer.

• We do not attach writing to ourselves

(no “this happened to me once” or “here’s how I relate”).

• The writing sits in the center of the crystal and we simply notice what shines.

• No fixing. No teaching. No pressure.

• Sharing is always optional. Always.

This is not critique.

This is communion.

Only gorgeous dopamine hits.

And a firm, loving bitch-slap to the inner critic who insists you aren’t enough.

Here we go.

Opening Meditation

Sit where your body can soften.

Place one hand on your chest.

One on your belly.

Inhale slowly through your nose.

Exhale through your mouth like you’re fogging a mirror.

Let your shoulders drop.

Let your jaw unclench.

Let the day loosen its grip.

There is nothing you have to prove here.

No one to impress.

Only something in you that is ready to speak.

Close your eyes.

Notice the room.

Notice your breath.

Notice the quiet storm inside you.

When you feel ready, open your eyes.

Set a timer for 20 minutes.

Write without stopping.

Do not fix. Do not judge. Do not reread.

Just follow the thread.

🅐 — THE PROMPT:

Prompt:

Write about something you once ached for.

Not wanted.

Not admired.

Ached.

Something your body leaned toward before your mind had language for it.

Where were you when this ache first appeared?

What did it feel like in your chest, your belly, your hands?

What did you believe would finally be different if you had it?

Let the wanting be bigger than the outcome.

Write for 20 minutes.



Strange & Wonderful Things About the Letter A

• A is the most common first initial in the English-speaking world — more people’s names begin with A than any other letter.

(Your ache is statistically not alone.)

• A is the first vowel babies learn to make.

That open-mouth “ahhh” sound isn’t learned — it’s remembered.

• Every alphabet in Western civilization begins with A because it descends from the Phoenician symbol for ox head — meaning A originally stood for strength, labor, and survival.

• In ancient Greek, Alpha wasn’t just a letter — it meant origin.

The place where things begin to exist.

• A is the only letter that can be both a grade and an apology.

Excellence and ache share the same shape.

• The word “ache” literally contains the sound of A twice.

Your longing is built into the letter itself.

• In music, A is the tuning note — the sound every orchestra aligns to before playing.

Before harmony, there is A.

• Neurologically, the “ah” sound opens the vagus nerve, subtly calming the nervous system. A is a nervous system whisper.

• In astrology and mysticism, A has long been linked with arrival — the moment something crosses from thought into form.

• And finally: No other letter is so often silent — and yet so necessary.

It holds space even when it makes no sound.

Here’s my writing piece for this week:



The crimson-based oracle card demands it of me:

Attend to your shadow.

Argh.

Why couldn’t I draw something sexier — like Queen of Badassery or Rose Blossoms of Divine Feminine Love?

Or literally anything else.

But I pulled it.

So. Fine.

Let’s do this.

The shadow is prolific in pop culture.

Peter Pan lost his.

The Shadow Man hunted little children in a horror film of the same name.

The werewolf’s shadow — the beast within.

Sauron’s dark tower casting its long, hungry reach.

Those creepy “shadow people” you swear you see at 3 a.m. out of the corner of your eye.

I made shadow animals as a kid.

Bunnies.

Birds with wings wide open.

Garfield.

They never scared me then.

I first met the shadow — the spiritual one — while signing my Divine Sovereign Declaration three years ago, on a blustery November night.

November 11th. 11:11.

Actually, it was 11/14 by the time we remembered to sign, but 11/11 makes for a better story. So let’s stick with that.

According to the new-age underground, the “shadow man” is a soul-sucking government construct activated by the newborn heel-prick test.

From a medical standpoint, that’s absurd.

That test screens for metabolic disorders, not demonic contracts.

But in the energetic world, apparently it’s the Church — the dark Catholic kind.

I wasn’t raised Catholic, but I do recall being tremendously constipated at the Vatican during a girls’ trip. Praying for stool salvation. God forsaked me, but the ceiling was very nice.

So the story goes: the Vatican has our DNA and can make shadow clones.

Meanwhile, True Light people don’t pay taxes, stand in line at Kroger, or worry about their driver’s-license photos.

Mine’s been around for twelve years, like a bad case of herpes —

Lisa Marie Presley on corticosteroids, sporting tragic bangs.

Anyway, we live in the Shadow Man’s world — a parallel realm where our souls were purchased at birth. Since the heel-prick test is done at Day 1 and Day 14, I assume we signed twice. Western medicine logic.

The contract was downloadable, of course.

You made a “donation” to DivineSovereign dot something and signed it in blood.

Except have you ever tried signing an 8½×11 sheet in blood?

It’s a mess.

So we used G2 gel pens and added a little blood thumbprint for flair.

We got stuck on that step for three days — debating whether we were creating a bloodline or just confirming one.

I found an old (unused) 18-gauge needle behind the Band-Aids and a tube of Calmoseptine, next to the Cottonelle wipes that dried up years ago because some shadow man left the wrapper open.

My husband insisted the contract could be broken and reinstated at will.

Why he didn’t go into contract law is beyond me.

The Vatican’t, as I call it, once labeled my IVF half-Catholic kids “abominations.”

So honestly? They can keep their incense.

If there’s a direct path to God there, I would’ve been able to poop within proximity of the Pope.

My energy healer feared the shadows.

But I’ve learned: a shadow exists only when something blocks the light.

The Bible says: “Do not identify with your shadow; it is only part of who you are.”

Totally identifying with the shadow — that’s how evil multiplies.

Shadow energy lives in our extremes.

Our fear.

Our rage.

Our overreactions.

It thrives when we feel unsafe.

I do not consent to this fuckery.

Where there is light, there must be shadow.

And where there is shadow, there must be light.

So I will attend to my shadow.

And, finally,

get a new driver’s-license photo.



See you next week, storm chasers — B is already gathering clouds.







