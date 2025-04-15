There’s a Tibetan macaque named Xing Xing—which means “star” in Chinese—who is, without question, my soul twin.

Xing Xing is chubby. She’s cranky. She’s survived “some things”.

She escaped a circus after getting her arm caught in a boar trap (!!!), lost that arm, and then broke free and ran—RAN—to a Buddhist monastery where she now lives with an octagenarian nun named…(get this) Grandma.

I mean. SAME.

Here’s why Xing Xing is exactly what midlife feels like:

She’s Been Through It

Xing Xing literally lost a limb and kept going. She escaped a literal circus (read: toxic workplace), found sanctuary (read: therapy, sound baths, good snacks), and now lives in peace… mostly. With boundaries. And carbs. Lots of carbs. Speaking of which…

She Loves to Eat

Girl gets it. Xing Xing is not shy about her love of food. Her round belly tells a story: one of joy, survival, and zero interest in “clean eating.” She looks like she’d fight you for the last dumpling—and I respect that.

She Does Not Have Time for Your Nonsense

Get too close, and she’ll grab your pants with her singular powerful arm and stare you down like,

“Why are you in my space, Todd?”

She can bite.

But only if you ignore the warning look.

Again: SAME.

She Has a Woman Who Gets Her

Xing Xing relaxes when Grandma is near. She lets her shoulders down. Sure, sometimes Xing Xing’s anxiety get the better of her —and she bites the hand that feeds her. But Grandma still shows up. That’s what every midlife woman needs. A Grandma. A circle. A sister who stays and soothes when we’re spiraling.

Her Name Means STAR

Because of course it does.

She is wounded.

She is wild.

She shines anyway.

So if you see me this week looking slightly unhinged, clutching at a metaphorical pant leg, snarling at strangers but smiling at snacks, know this:

I’m channeling my inner Xing Xing.

I’ve seen some things.

I’ve lost some things.

And I’m still here—one arm (ok, maybe two), all heart.

Midlife: it’s not always graceful.

But it’s always wild.

And sometimes you just need to bite someone before breakfast.

Mulier. Libertas. Creatio.

