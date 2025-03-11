If you’ve noticed me swearing a hell of a lot more as I shoot past 50, good news—I’m not just unhinged, I’m scientifically improving my pain tolerance. 🔥

That’s right. Swearing has been linked to better pain control—it literally reduces perception of pain and increases physical strength. (So if you see a woman over 40 drop an F-bomb at the gym, don’t be alarmed. She’s basically optimizing her performance.)

But honestly? This makes complete sense.

Swearing is the Official Language of Midlife Women

By the time we hit midlife, we’ve earned the right to throw down a perfectly timed string of expletives whenever we damn well please.

Why? Because we’ve been:

✅ Underpaid, overlooked, and expected to do it all with a whitened, invsialigned smile.

✅ Mansplained to in our own areas of expertise (or as I like to call it…”meno-splained”)

✅ Told to "calm down" while doing the emotional labor of an entire goddamn village. ✅ Shoved into pantyhose and bad corporate jargon for decades.

✅ Expected to age like J.Lo but be invisible like a church mouse.

And now science tells us that letting loose with a loud, unapologetic, guttural swear makes us physically stronger and more pain-tolerant?

Shitbiscuits, we were built for this.

The Midlife Woman’s Expanded Swear Dictionary

Now, I love the classics (F-bombs, sh*tstorms, holy hells) as much as anyone. But since creation also reduces pain, let’s invent some new midlife-friendly swear words to yell into the void:

🔥 "Twatwaffle" – For when someone manspreads in your personal space.

🔥 "Cuntflaps" – What you say when you drop your phone on your face in bed.

🔥 "Shitcano" – The exact feeling of opening your inbox after taking a mental health day.

🔥 "Assclownery" – The corporate email you just read that could have been a two-sentence Slack message.

🔥 "Dicknugget" – For the guy tailgating you while you’re already going five over the speed limit.

🔥 "Cockwomble" – That one PTA mom who always has an opinion about your parenting.

🔥 "Banjaxed Bollocks" – What you mutter under your breath when someone starts a sentence with ‘Not all men…’

🔥 "Plonkered Gobshite" – When you forget why you walked into a room but refuse to admit defeat.

Try them out next time you stub your toe. Science says you’ll feel better.



Ok, gals…what words are your favorites? Drop ‘em like they’re scalding.

Completely Unrelated but Also Important: Substack Live on March 26!

This event has absolutely nothing to do with swearing (unless Jennifer Thornton and I decide to make it that way), but since I have your attention…

Join me March 26 at 7:30 PM CDT for a Substack Live with Jennifer Thornton (@JenniferThornton) on Growth Mindset at Midlife (aka, how to keep evolving even when life feels like a flaming tit tornado).

💥 Save the Date & Join Us Here

Now excuse me while I go yell TWATWAFFLE into the sky.

And PRE-ORDERS! We’ve hit triple digits, gals, so keep telling the world that your midlife sexual prowess deserves to be honored!

You know there’s always a story…we’ll get to it don’t worry.

ORDER HERE



