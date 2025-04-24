Menopause is already a wild ride—so why should queer women have to fight for decent healthcare on top of it?

Let’s be real: medical care has been solidly heteronormative and patriarchal since, well… forever. And gynecology clinics? Not exactly the bastion of inclusivity we’d hope for.

Lesbian and queer women are often marginalized in these spaces—whether due to a history of judgment, fear of discrimination, or simply being overlooked in the medical conversation about midlife. It’s frustrating, it’s wrong, and it’s time for a shift.

“Midlife shouldn’t mean disappearing—and it definitely shouldn’t mean being dismissed.”

Midlife is already a rollercoaster of hot flashes, night sweats, and emotional plot twists. So adding “fighting for adequate medical care” to the list? That’s like asking someone mid-loop-de-loop to build the track while riding it—with no seatbelt, no map, and a doctor who still calls her 'Mrs.' when she’s never had a husband.

Heterosexual women often feel like they missed the memo on menopause symptoms. Try being a lesbian or queer woman and just trying to find your group! The resources are limited, the conversations are hushed, and the experience can feel even more isolating.

Meet Lisa & Jen: An Oh-So-Real Story

Lisa (53) and Jen (50) have been together for over two decades. They’ve built a life filled with adventure, dogs, and an impressive collection of vintage concert tees. But when Lisa started experiencing intense night sweats and mood swings that could terrify a seasoned therapist, she did what every woman in crisis does—she turned to Google.

When she finally convinced herself to see a doctor, the experience was… well, awkward. The provider assumed she had a husband (strike one). Then, when Lisa mentioned vaginal dryness and discomfort (thanks, estrogen drop!), the doctor awkwardly suggested she “try more foreplay” (strike two). And when she asked about hormone therapy, the doctor grudgingly handed her a pamphlet titled “Menopause & Your Husband” (you guessed it—strike three).

That was the last time Lisa stepped foot in that clinic. And Jen? Well, she’s watching and waiting, wondering if she’ll face the same dismissive experience when her time comes.

“Medical gaslighting doesn’t care who you sleep with—but inclusive care absolutely should.”

Unique Issues for Midlife Lesbian Women

Healthcare Bias: Too many providers still assume a default heterosexual experience when discussing things like sexual health, hormone therapy, or relationships.

Fear of Judgment: Many lesbian women avoid menopause clinics due to past negative experiences with medical professionals. (No one should have to brace for impact before a routine checkup.)

Concerns About Pain and Care: From pelvic exams to discussions on intimacy, there’s a fear that providers won’t understand or will dismiss concerns altogether.

Lack of Research: Most menopause studies don’t include enough data on LGBTQIA+ experiences—leaving lesbian women to navigate care with heterocentric medical advice that doesn’t always fit.

Community Matters: Going through menopause in a samesex relationship can come with unique emotional and physical dynamics. Navigating the change together brings its own set of challenges and victories.

5 Ways LGBTQIA+ Women Can Seek Affirmative Midlife Care

1. Find an Inclusive Provider. Look for menopause clinics that explicitly state they are LGBTQIA+ friendly. (Yes, they exist! Mine is, for sure! And you deserve to feel welcome.)

2. Advocate for Yourself. If a doctor assumes, correct them. If they don’t listen, fire them. You deserve a provider who actually hears you and treats you with respect.

3. Bring a Support Person. Whether it’s your partner, a friend, or an ally, having backup in the exam room can make advocating for your needs easier.

4. Seek Community. Lesbian and queer midlife women should not be navigating menopause in isolation. Find (or create!) groups that center your experiences, whether online or in person.

5. Push the Pussy Power. Screw the patriarchy—walk into that doctor’s office with your head held high. Most providers have zero training in LGBTQIA+ healthcare, so let’s be real—medicine needs to catch up. Until it does, arm yourself with knowledge. Learn about menopause, hormone therapy, and your rights as a patient. Demand better, ask hard questions, and make them uncomfortable if you have to.

Midlife is a transformative, complex, powerful chapter—one that every woman, regardless of who she loves, should experience with dignity, respect, and the extraordinary care she deserves. No one should have to fight for their health in 2025. But until the system catches up?

Let’s fight like hell anyway.

Because hot flashes don’t discriminate—and neither should medical care.

