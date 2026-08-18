Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Aug 18

Love the honesty and excerpt! Yay for no MD. Makes total sense!! Congrats!🎉🎊

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1 reply by Heather J Robertson
Jess Mujica's avatar
Jess Mujica
Aug 18

Ah, its okay that you don't have a jumping up and down vibe as the deadline gets closer. I think that the deeper we get into perimenopause the less we feel like jumping and making a scene and the more we feel like digging a hole and shutting out everything.

This made me think about how all the times I "should" be jumping up and down- big moments and stuff- I am always, always on my period. And I want to want to jump up and down but I don't because I feel like I weigh 200 bricks.

Your honesty and transparency speaks volumes for midlife women.

I am eagerly awaiting my pre-order of this book and when it arrives I will be sure to post a picture of it on notes! And I will be jumping up and down on the inside because I will probably be on my period when is shows up. Lol

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1 reply by Heather J Robertson
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