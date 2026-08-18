[PHOTO: ME LITERALLY JUMPING IN TIMES SQUARE AT THE LAST BOOK LAUNCH]

This is me launching my last book in summer of 2025. In Times Square. Literally jumping up and down.

Please also notice the sneakers coordinated with the book cover, because apparently I was COMMITTED on an Olympic level.

Look at her.

She is delighted. She is airborne. She has matching footwear. Sigh. Youth…

And now I have another book coming out.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause. arrives October 6.

Which is...soon. And I’ve noticed something.

I’m not jumping up and down this time.

That doesn’t mean I’m not excited. I love this book. I think it may be the most me thing I’ve ever written.

But this one feels different. Maybe because I’m different.

A lot can happen between books. Life can wander right into the middle of your carefully constructed plot and start making edits without asking permission.

And this year has had...some rather large edits. But that’s another Substack for next year... or hmmm... next book?

So some days I’m thrilled that the book is almost here. Some days I’m doing laundry. And some days I suddenly remember October 6 is getting VERY close and think, Oh shit. I have a book coming out.

All apparently normal.

But there’s something else that makes this book different. I didn’t want to write another menopause nonfiction book. We have those. A lot of them are very good. I also didn’t want to write this book as a doctor. I wanted enough distance from that version of myself that I even put a different name on the cover.

So I used my birth name: Heather J Robertson. A decision that caused at least a little consternation among some former board members at the publishing house because, reasonably: Who the HELL is Heather J Robertson? Thank God Alisa Kennedy Jones backed me on hiding the medical degree for this one.

Because I wasn’t trying to explain menopause to women.

I wanted women to see themselves in the story.

The friend group. The bathroom mirror. The chin hair that appears to have been growing peacefully for six inches before you somehow noticed it. The questionable decisions. The changing bodies. The things we tell our girlfriends that we would never announce in polite company. The funny stuff. The lonely stuff. The completely ridiculous stuff. The parts of midlife that don’t fit very neatly into a symptom checklist. Because sometimes what makes you feel less alone isn’t another explanation of what’s happening to you.

Sometimes it’s recognizing yourself on the page and thinking:

OH THANK GOD. HER TOO.

That’s the book I wanted to write.

Here’s a little piece of it...

And that’s probably why this launch feels different too.

I’m less interested in jumping up and down because I wrote a book.

I’m much more interested in getting this book into the hands of women who will recognize themselves in it.

Although I reserve the right to become airborne again on October 6.

Shit, I may need to go buy some new coordinating footwear

Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause.

Coming October 6.

PREORDER HERE →

And if you have a woman in your life who has ever texted you a picture of her trying on a swimsuit, contemplated doing something completely uncharacteristic in midlife, or simply looked around and thought, Wait...is everyone else experiencing this too?

Send this to her.

I wrote it for her, too.