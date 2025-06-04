Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Campbell's avatar
Susan Campbell
2d

Buc-ee's! #IYKYK 😂

So excited to read this book!! 🎉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather Bartos, MD
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
2d

I propose new legislation offering 1 free dildo with every purchase of Quickies. Or rewrite the 2nd Amendment: The Right to “Bare Arms” and carry dildos. In a pickle, and tucked conspicuously inside a jacket, any dildo could pass for a gun, and maybe even save a life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather Bartos, MD
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Bartos
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture