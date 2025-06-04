I’m not a native Texan.

Hold my margarita and let me stop right there, because if you know Texas, you know that sentence is a declaration. In New York, people don’t ask if you were born in Manhattan. In California, they assume you floated in on an avocado. But in Texas? If you weren’t born here, you’re what we call “naturalized.” Like a citizen of a foreign land. Which is hilarious, considering this is still part of the United States (though just barely, some would say).

Texas has long claimed to be “a whole ’nother country”—actual marketing campaign from the 1980s, complete with theme park vibes and a suspicious amount of denim. And some days, it truly is. It straddles the line between an episode of Yellowstone and a 1930s police state with a Dairy Queen every 3 miles.

Let me explain.

The Wild West… of Legislation?

Just last week, lawmakers proposed requiring a government-issued ID to buy a vibrator. That’s right, sugarplum. In a state where you can buy a semi-automatic rifle faster than a Sonic slush, a woman now might need a Real ID™ to buy a JackRabbit 2000.

What is the legal concern here? Spontaneous orgasm in the H-E-B checkout line? The vibrators unionizing?

I won’t wade too deep into the gator-infested swamp of Texas politics (though I’m probably ankle-deep already). But if Texas is so hellbent on being “bigger,” why are the ideas getting smaller?

Big Hair, Small Minds?

Texas has always been the land of “go big or go home.” We have Whataburger-sized pride. Giant high school stadiums. The State Fair’s deep-fried everything. And our collective ego? It could lasso the moon.

We like wild. We thrive on spectacle. Remember Dallas? That show wasn't fiction—it was a prophecy.

So why are we now passing bills that read like rejected plotlines from The Handmaid’s Tale: Rodeo Edition?

If Sam Houston were alive, he’d be rolling over in his Alamo-adjacent grave, hollering, “This ain’t what I fought Santa Anna for!”

Why I Stay (and Sometimes Swoon)

Despite it all—because of it all?—I love Texas. The sky really is bigger. The sunsets hit different. There’s nothing quite like a warm tortilla in your hand and a cicada scream in your ear. And the people—oh, the people—are a fascinating mix of hospitality and hell-no.

In one day, I can:

Attend a crawfish boil,

Meet someone who believes the moon landing was filmed in Waco,

And get into a philosophical discussion about the meaning of life at a Buc-ee’s.

We ride hard. We root for the underdog. And we do not do things halfway.

My (Unofficial) Proposal for the Great State of Texas:

Let’s keep the wild.

Let’s keep the boots, the brisket, and the “y’all.”

But maybe—just maybe—let’s not legislate morality like it’s 1846.

We’ve got catfish bigger than your cousin’s ex-boyfriend’s pickup to fry.

Let women have their books. And their buzz.

After all, isn’t freedom what this whole cowboy experiment was supposed to be about?

Signed,

A proud, naturalized Texan with a drawer full of vibrators and a heart full of queso

