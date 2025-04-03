I didn’t become a doctor to be a factory worker. But that’s exactly what insurance companies wanted me to be—a cog in the machine, cranking out patients like an assembly line, hitting quotas instead of healing people. And that’s just not what I signed up for.

My dream? Oh, it’s a good one. A food truck. But not just any food truck—a refurbished ice cream or taco truck that drives around providing midlife care to women. Imagine it: the twinkling chimes of the old ice cream trucks of yore. Women dropping what they’re doing, grabbing some spare change, and frantically, excitedly waving me down to the strains of Pop Goes the Weasel (ironic, yes?) from the bullhorn. I pull up, slide open the window, and boom—hot flashes treated like soft serve, vaginal dryness cured alongside street tacos.

Stop. I can dream.

The Reality: The Patriarchy Had Other Ideas

We could help each woman, and in turn, each woman could help another. But the system wasn’t built for that kind of care. No, the system pits us against each other. It pits insurance companies against doctors, and patients against both of us.

When I took insurance? Our denial rate was as high as 20% for some plans. And one insurance company? It just literally never paid us. EVER. And you know who got stuck in the middle? You. The patient. Heartbreaking.

Why I Had to Walk Away

I have mad respect for factory workers. But I’m not unionized, and the emotional toll of this system on an empath like me? Too much. That, plus the verbal and physical abuse that medical offices (and, let’s be real, every industry) face these days, and I was done. So I took out the middleman.

What do you really need? Catastrophic care. For the unlucky incidences—a broken leg while skiing, or God-forbid, a heart attack. That’s what insurance should be for. But day-to-day midlife care? You don’t need a corporation deciding if your hot flashes are "medically necessary."

Join Me at the Lady Taco Truck

Seriously, would you be part of my Lady Taco Truck? We could all caravan to the desert for the Clam Jam, headlined by Joan Jett and a host of other fabulous women.

