Once upon a time—not that long ago, honestly—when women reached midlife, they didn’t go quietly.

They got louder.

They got weirder.

They stopped caring what everyone thought.

They woke up at 2:00 AM (because, well… sleep became optional), wandered into the woods, and sat around fires whispering their secrets to each other and the moon.

And what did the world full of tiny-minded people call that?

Witchcraft.

Because clearly, nothing terrifies a society more than women who stop pleasing and start processing.

I mean, imagine it:

- You’re sweating through your shift, clutching your chest like you’ve been possessed—"Hot flashes? Must be Satan!"

- You snap at someone who dares to interrupt your train of thought—"Mood swings? Definitely a curse!"

- Your period disappears and you’re no longer a vessel for babies—"Infertile? Burn her!"

It wasn’t Mephistopheles.

It was menopause.

Midlife women—those wild, wise, untamed forces of nature—were literally burned, hanged, drowned, or exiled simply for being… hormonal.

Sleep-deprived.

No longer silent.

They needed fire circles and sisterhood. They got stakes and gallows.

And let’s be honest: we’re still clawing our way out of those ashes.

Midlife Magic Is Real

Here’s the thing: I know many a modern-day “witch.”

She wears yoga pants, has an unread book pile, speaks fluent sarcasm, and cries when a bird lands on her porch.

She’s still waking up at 2 AM.

She’s still whispering to the trees.

She just also has a vibrator and a perimenopause app.

That’s evolution, baby.

And if you think we’re done rewriting this story?

Nope. We’re just heating up.

📛 Join Us for a Little Change of Our Own...

This month, we’re summoning the circle, lighting the proverbial fire, and welcoming

, NYT bestselling author of The Change—a midlife feminist thriller full of rage, murder, and full-body YES energy. We’re joining the sisterhood of The Empress

and her gorgeous group of gals.

Book Club Live on Substack

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

7:30 PM CDT

You don't have to read the whole book, although…wait— ya do! Because it's lifechanging! I highly recommend it.

ou just have to show up.

Because showing up is the most magical thing we can do.

Mulier. Libertas. Creatio. (Woman. Freedom. Creation.)



We're now on Amazon! Pre-order the (banned) book