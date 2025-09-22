If I owned an auto repair shop and a customer said, “My car makes a woo-woo sound,” I’d nod sagely and poke under the hood. But mostly? I’d be spitballing. That’s what it feels like when non-scientists start prescribing scientific truths to the rest of us.

Case in point: a certain leader name-dropping Tylenol® (brand name, not generic acetaminophen) as if it’s an untested, suspect chemical that harms pregnant women. Reality check: fevers do far more damage to a developing fetus than acetaminophen ever has. When a pregnant person’s heart rate spikes with a fever, so does the baby’s. That’s exactly why we don’t recommend hot tubs for pregnant women — heat + gestating fetuses don’t mix. Fevers don’t “toughen up” a fetus; they increase the risk of certain birth defects like neural tube defects, heart defects, and oral clefts, especially in the first trimester. Bajillions (yes) of pregnant women have taken it safely for decades, including yours truly.



Science isn’t perfect.

Far from it. We used to dust talc powder on countless baby butts, not realizing it could raise ovarian cancer risk in some women. We handed out thalidomide like vitamins before discovering it caused limb defects. But acetaminophen? It’s been around a long time — and the autism link simply isn’t there. When something as common as autism, breast cancer, or obesity gets pinned on a single villain, it almost certainly isn’t the villain. Because if it were, everyone exposed would have it.

And part of the rise in “new” conditions? We’re just better at diagnosing and realizing these things exist. When I was a medical student nearly 30 years ago, autism was barely discussed. Oh wait, just like menopause. Or chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Or prediabetes.

I saw an ad for Dupuytren’s contracture — a rare hand condition that’s been around forever (first documented in 1614 by Felix Plater, a Swiss physician, but was named after French surgeon Guillaume Dupuytren in the early 19th century). It isn’t suddenly more common; it’s just suddenly on TV. It’s like an SAT question gone berserk: increased awareness ≠ increased incidence. But our brains confuse the two.



Doo doo doooooo…



And just to make this week’s science carnival even livelier: on July 17, 2025 the FDA convened an Expert Panel on Menopause and Hormone Therapy. They revisited estrogen — a hormone women already make in abundance — weighing its risks (breast, uterine, cardiovascular) against its benefits (bone, genitourinary, heart, cognitive). Since the Women’s Health Initiative scared the bejesus out of everyone two decades ago, newer data show risks and benefits vary by age, dose, formulation, and route. Now the FDA has opened a public docket to gather comments on whether labeling for these products should change. Translation: a substance our bodies produce every day might soon carry a fresh warning label.





So, it’s time to speak up, sisters.



Comments are open until September 24, 2025 at Regulations.gov (docket FDA-2025-N-2589).

Jeez, Louise.





Nothing goads me more than watching women get the raw end of the deal on their own health. (Honestly, watching anyone get the raw end of the deal makes me crazy.)

At the rate we’re going, before too long it’ll feel like there’s nothing left women are “allowed” to take. We’ll be standing around, hot-flashing and/or febrile, armed only with herbal tea (but not certain herbs) and our sharp tongues — a nation of snarky women rolling our eyes while the next press conference warns us about. . . oxygen.



Seriously…

I want to eradicate every disease we can. But let’s board the bus in an organized fashion, not a flash mob!