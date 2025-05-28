You: not a camper.

Me: Also not a camper.

Not unless there’s heated flooring, pest-control drones, and a turn-down service that leaves collagen eye patches on my silk pillowcase.

But last year, over wine mocktails and righteous rage, my friend

and I got talking about starting a village.

Not metaphorically. Literally.

Picture it:

A circular village of high-tech glamour-yurts (aka The Glurt– maybe i should go ahead and add a little ™ on there).

Each one with:

Scandinavian design aesthetic

Rainfall showerheads that sing Dolly Parton songs

Tempurpedic meditation mats

Automatic espresso martini dispensers (we’re still prototyping that one)

And smack in the middle?

A roaring fire where we gather, night after night, in our vintage caftans and ethically sourced compression socks, to tell stories, share snacks, and plot world domination—or at least how to help Sheila get through her colonoscopy (you got this, Sheila!)

Glurt Entry Requirements:

Every woman must bring two things:

1. A real-world superpower.

Think: tax whisperer, contract reader, executive coach, knife-sharpening OB/GYN.

2. An old-world Amish-ish skill.

Like soap-making, sourdough baking, mending bras, or loom weaving while explaining TikTok trends.

That’s the balance. That’s the magic.

We’re wise enough to fix your resume and your gut biome.

We stay relevant with beaming irreverance

What Makes The Glurt Work?

Because women in community thrive.

Historically, women have:

Raised each other’s kids Healed each other’s wounds Cried, danced, harvested, chanted, feasted, and fumed together

Now, we ride share to each other’s mammograms and send memes when we’re hot flashing on an empty tank of estrogen.

The Glurt is a return to what worked… but with better robes.

Daily Life at The Glurt Might Include:

Morning Mindset by the communal salt water hot tub (always perfectly pH’d because…well IYKYK)

("You’re glowing—probably menopause, but let’s call it magic.")

Evening Fireside Story Circles

Featuring themes like “The First Time I Knew I Was Getting Older” and “Things I Thought Were Yeast Infections That Weren’t.”

Community Chores

Yes, someone has to be in charge of pest-control perimeter spells. (Looking at you, Wiccan Wanda.)

The Glurt Van

Our retro-fitted group transport vehicle for:

Mammograms, Colonoscopies and Med pick-ups–because we take care of our health

Costco and garden store runs

Emergency corporate rescues

What Should We Call Our Village?

Some options:

MenoValley

YurtHaven

Estro-Village

Caftanistan

Camp No Chill

The Hot Flash Commune

PeriPointe

Mood Ring Row

And we need a marketing director who can also basket weave with emotional metaphors. (Please submit your vote before the full moon.)

Who Needs The Glurt?

If you:

Don’t camp but love a good cashmere sock

Have ever uttered “I miss the Red Tent but with A/C”

Want community, clarity, and collagen

Know that gathering women is the oldest, most sacred form of resistance

Then yah, sister! You’re a founding member.

💋 Want to live sexily ever after in midlife?

Join the Glurt—and grab a copy of QUICKIES: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife.

It’s your guide to becoming the woman who makes beeswax candles and knows where the G-spot is.

👉 Preorder QUICKIES now and pack it in your yurt-bag.