Welcome to The Glurt
(The Glamour-Yurt Collective for Slightly Feral But Always Fabulous Women)
You: not a camper.
Me: Also not a camper.
Not unless there’s heated flooring, pest-control drones, and a turn-down service that leaves collagen eye patches on my silk pillowcase.
But last year, over
wine mocktails and righteous rage, my friend
Not metaphorically. Literally.
Picture it:
A circular village of high-tech glamour-yurts (aka The Glurt– maybe i should go ahead and add a little ™ on there).
Each one with:
Scandinavian design aesthetic
Rainfall showerheads that sing Dolly Parton songs
Tempurpedic meditation mats
Automatic espresso martini dispensers (we’re still prototyping that one)
And smack in the middle?
A roaring fire where we gather, night after night, in our vintage caftans and ethically sourced compression socks, to tell stories, share snacks, and plot world domination—or at least how to help Sheila get through her colonoscopy (you got this, Sheila!)
Glurt Entry Requirements:
Every woman must bring two things:
1. A real-world superpower.
Think: tax whisperer, contract reader, executive coach, knife-sharpening OB/GYN.
2. An old-world Amish-ish skill.
Like soap-making, sourdough baking, mending bras, or loom weaving while explaining TikTok trends.
That’s the balance. That’s the magic.
We’re wise enough to fix your resume and your gut biome.
We stay relevant with beaming irreverance
What Makes The Glurt Work?
Because women in community thrive.
Historically, women have:
Raised each other’s kids
Healed each other’s wounds
Cried, danced, harvested, chanted, feasted, and fumed together
Now, we ride share to each other’s mammograms and send memes when we’re hot flashing on an empty tank of estrogen.
The Glurt is a return to what worked… but with better robes.
Daily Life at The Glurt Might Include:
Morning Mindset by the communal salt water hot tub (always perfectly pH’d because…well IYKYK)
("You’re glowing—probably menopause, but let’s call it magic.")
Evening Fireside Story Circles
Featuring themes like “The First Time I Knew I Was Getting Older” and “Things I Thought Were Yeast Infections That Weren’t.”
Community Chores
Yes, someone has to be in charge of pest-control perimeter spells. (Looking at you, Wiccan Wanda.)
The Glurt Van
Our retro-fitted group transport vehicle for:
Mammograms, Colonoscopies and Med pick-ups–because we take care of our health
Costco and garden store runs
Emergency corporate rescues
What Should We Call Our Village?
Some options:
MenoValley
YurtHaven
Estro-Village
Caftanistan
Camp No Chill
The Hot Flash Commune
PeriPointe
Mood Ring Row
And we need a marketing director who can also basket weave with emotional metaphors. (Please submit your vote before the full moon.)
Who Needs The Glurt?
If you:
Don’t camp but love a good cashmere sock
Have ever uttered “I miss the Red Tent but with A/C”
Want community, clarity, and collagen
Know that gathering women is the oldest, most sacred form of resistance
Then yah, sister! You’re a founding member.
YURTOPIA! Sign me up! I can teach public speaking and bake some tasty pies 😋
Caftanistan, for sure! I have some gorgeous ones, and a plentiful supply of cashmere socks. I can crochet out blankets Missoni style, and read poetry by the fire. I’m in! Soooo in!