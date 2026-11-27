Here’s a question that sounds ridiculously simple:

What do you want?

And yet ask a woman in midlife what she needs to do next and she can give you a color-coded list before you finish the sentence.

Ask her what she wants and suddenly we’re staring into the middle distance.

Because wanting is different.

It’s not what the kids need. Or what makes sense. Or what would be easiest for everyone else. It’s not the responsible choice or the thing you can defend in a PowerPoint presentation.

It’s just...what do you want?

And somehow that can feel almost embarrassingly hard to answer.

Maybe because we’ve spent years being useful. Maybe because wanting something simply because we want it feels a little indulgent.

Or maybe we’ve gotten so good at handling the next thing that we forgot to ask ourselves whether we even like where all this handling has taken us.

Your Gateless invitation

Set a timer for twenty minutes and start with:

If nobody needed anything from me, I would want...

Or just:

I want...

And if you get stuck, write it again.

I want...

I want...

I want...

Eventually you may get past the trip and the shoes and the kitchen renovation and land somewhere you weren’t expecting.

Although I would like to formally state that the shoes are a completely legitimate answer.

The Gateless part

You know how we do this by now. Write for twenty minutes and don’t edit your wants into something more sensible, selfless or achievable. This is not the moment to turn them into a five-year plan.

And if someone shares her writing, we listen for what feels alive. Tell her the line you loved, what stayed with you, where you heard her most clearly. No fixing her wants for her.

Your turn

So...what do you want?

Not what you’re supposed to want. (world peace, etc.)

Not what you should want at this age. (to love myself as I am)

What do you actually want? Be honest!

Give me one thing in the comments. Big, tiny, practical, ridiculous. All answers welcome. We will Gateless that also-- you want the face lift? say it! You want to be debt free? Sing it loud!

One thing I wanted was to write a menopause book that women would actually want to read.

Not homework. Not a medical textbook disguised as a trade paperback. Something that could make you laugh and also occasionally make you think, Ohhhh. So THAT’S what’s happening.

So I did.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause. is out now.

And if you want one for yourself, or for the friend currently texting you “IS THIS NORMAL?” at 11:47 p.m...

PREORDER HERE →