Somewhere along the way, a lot of women got very good at softening what we actually wanted to say.

We add just.

We add maybe.

We add I could be wrong, but...

We smile while we say it. We turn perfectly good statements into questions. We make sure everyone else in the room is comfortable before we get to the point.

And then midlife comes along and, frankly, some of us get tired.

Not necessarily louder. Just clearer.

Less interested in explaining ourselves six different ways. Less interested in making a perfectly reasonable opinion adorable before anyone will listen to it.

So this week, let’s hear what your actual voice has to say.

Your Gateless invitation

Set the timer for twenty minutes and begin with:

What I really want to say is...

That’s it.

Maybe you’re saying it to one person. Maybe to your younger self. Maybe to an entire room of people who really should have listened the first time.

You don’t have to send it. You don’t even have to say it out loud.

Just give yourself twenty uninterrupted minutes to hear yourself.

The Gateless part

You know the drill by now.

Don’t edit it into niceness. Don’t fix the sentences while you’re writing. Let it come out however it comes out.

And if you share, we do what we always do here: we notice what has energy. What stayed with us. Where we really heard you.

No fixing. No advice. Just listening.

Your turn

Finish this sentence in the comments:

What I really want to say is...

You can give me one sentence or twenty pages. Your call.

And while we’re talking about using our voices...

If you’ve already read Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause., would you do me a tiny favor?

Leave a review.

A sentence. A paragraph. “This woman is clearly unwell but I enjoyed the goat.” Whatever feels right. 😂

Reviews really do help other women find the book, and I’d be enormously grateful.

LEAVE A REVIEW