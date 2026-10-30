Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

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Donna McArthur's avatar
Donna McArthur
7h

I love the idea of unbecoming, it hits differently than releasing, or letting go. There’s a softer sense of responsibility that, in doing this work, we will reach a deeper part of ourselves. Unbecoming doesn’t always feel good in the moment, and we also might never feel like we are done, but if we recognize what we’re doing, and why, we will feel different. Thanks for this reminder Heather.

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