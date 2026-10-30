We spend so much of the first half of our lives becoming things.

We become educated. Employable. Responsible. Someone’s partner, someone’s mother, someone everybody can count on. We collect titles and roles and expectations until eventually we’ve built a whole person out of them. It’s exhauuussssstttiiinnnnngggggg.

And then midlife comes along and, at least for me, the question becomes less Who am I going to become next? and more...

What am I ready to stop being?

The good girl. The fixer. The peacekeeper. The person who says “no worries!” when there are, in fact, quite a few worries.

Maybe this part of life isn’t another reinvention project.

Maybe some of it is unbecoming.

Taking off the things that fit once but don’t anymore. Letting go of roles we got very good at playing. Realizing that just because something has been part of you for twenty years doesn’t mean it gets a lifetime appointment.

And I kind of love that.

Your Gateless invitation

Set your timer for twenty minutes and begin with:

I am ready to unbecome...

See what comes out.

Maybe it’s a role. Maybe it’s a habit. Maybe it’s an old version of yourself you’ve been dragging around long after she finished her job.

Don’t rush to make it profound. Just follow whatever shows up.

And as always, this is Gateless. While you’re writing, leave it alone. Don’t clean up the sentences or make yourself sound nicer, wiser or more reasonable than you actually feel.

If you share what you wrote, we’ll meet it the same way. We’re not here to improve anybody’s story. We notice the part that stayed with us, the line that had some heat in it, the place where we heard you.

Your turn

What are you ready to unbecome?

You don’t have to write us the whole twenty minutes. Give me a word, a sentence, the role you are officially retiring. I want to hear it.

And if this whole business of becoming, unbecoming and wondering who the hell you are now sounds familiar...

I wrote a book about this particular season of life.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause. is out now.

PREORDER HERE →