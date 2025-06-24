Well, well, well.

She’s finally here.

Quickies: 100 Little Lessons to Live Sexily Ever After in Midlife is officially released into the world today—and like any midlife woman worth her salt, she did not arrive quietly.

She was banned.

Then unbanned.

Then immediately ordered in bulk by the same group that banned her. (No notes. Just vibes.)

She found her forever home with Simon & Schuster.

And she sold out her first printing faster than a hot flash at a PTA meeting.

This book isn’t just a collection of bite-sized sex-positive, soul-reclaiming essays.

It’s a middle finger to invisibility, a standing ovation for reinvention, and a love letter to every midlife woman who’s ever been told to shrink, stay quiet, or age gracefully.

(Spoiler: we’re not doing any of that.)

If you’ve already grabbed your copy:

THANK YOU. You’re fueling a woman-powered publishing revolution.

If you haven’t yet?

Quickies is waiting for you like your favorite playlist, your best friend, and your lost libido had a baby.

👉 Get your copy here

Let’s build a woman-based economy, one sexy, smart, hilarious little lesson at a time.

The show’s just getting started.

And you?

You’re right on cue, love.

