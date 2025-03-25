Recently, a woman came to see me, absolutely mortified that she had lost a tampon in there. It happens. It’s a hole—things get lost sometimes. But what are some of the weirdest things I’ve ever removed from a vagina? Oh, plenty.

Let’s take a tour of the Great Vaginal Lost & Found.

Some of the More…Creative Things I’ve Retrieved:

- Foil-wrapped poo (I have so many follow-up questions, but also… none at all.)

- Not one, not two, but THREE tampons at the same time. (She was stocking up for winter, I guess?)

- Used condoms… and condom pieces. (Sometimes, love doesn’t last, and neither do condoms.)

- The dial to a vibrator—screwed into her cervix. (While I believe in “pussy power,” this takes it to a whole new level.)

- A pill bottle. (Not sure if she was saving it for later or what.)

- A McDonald’s cheeseburger wrapper. (Apparently, Burger King just wasn’t doing it for her.)

Why Does This Happen?

The vagina functions a lot like a rectum in that it has suction power—which is why we always recommend using toys with a flanged base if you plan to put anything in your pōpō. Because, trust me, it will get sucked in. Like a black hole. A sexy, unpredictable black hole.

At least the vagina has a back wall where we can usually fish things out in the office instead of the operating room. Small mercies, my friends.

(Sequel: Things I’ve Found in Butts! Because I was in the Navy and have seen some things.)

Honorable Mentions from the Rear End Chronicles:

- A lightbulb. (Broken, which added extra adventure.)

- A very, very large dildo… with no base. (See what I mean? This is a PSA, folks.)

- A dumbbell. (2 pounds, in case you wondered. Someone was doing some real heavy lifting.)

Your Secrets Are Safe With Me

While I like to talk about the things I’ve found in holes, I have literally no memory of whose hole they belonged to. So if you ever find yourself in a vaginal (or rectal) predicament, rest assured—your secret is always safe with me. I’ll retrieve it, and you’ll walk away with your dignity intact.

The Bottom Line (I had to)

Humans love to stick things in things. It’s a fact. But no shame in the game—if something gets stuck, just tell me. I promise I’ve seen weirder.

Just… if a Jack-in-the-Box pops out at me, I will scream and probably fall off my chair. I have limits.

Stay safe out there.

p.s. Our first Substack live on March 26!

This is my first time doing a Substack Live, so please show up and watch my awkward ass try to figure out what I’m doing! We’ll be discussing Growth Mindset at Midlife with Executive Coach Jen Thornton (who has coached super tremendous companies like Container Store, AE, Cava and more!)



Just show up at 7:30 p.m. CDT and I’ll be scrambling to set up!



