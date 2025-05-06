I can still hear it in my head like a catchy little trauma loop:

🎶 “I can bring home the bacon… fry it up in a pan…” 🎶

God help us, it slapped.

It also slapped us—a whole generation of impressionable girls who thought “having it all” meant doing it all. With a smile. In heels. In a power suit. While sizzling meat. And seducing a man who forgot to do the dishes.

Enjoli wasn’t just perfume.

It was performance. (need a refresher? Here’s the ad)

And that ad? That ad became a lifestyle. A burden. A brand. A slow-cooked internalized message that we, as women, are only “enough” when we’re everything.

Spoiler alert: that was a lie.

Where was the ad that taught us to say NO?

Besides the one about drugs.

But let’s be real—the real drug was hyperfunctionality, mixed with a splash of people-pleasing and the burden of emotional labor.

I studied gender norms in advertising back in college. I wrote about Barbie and blue toy aisles and Saturday morning cereal ads. But no one ever mentioned the biggest psychological bomb of them all:

The ad that told us we had to be it all, want it all, give it all—while still looking hot and not smelling like bacon grease.

And listen—I'm all for nostalgia.

But nostalgia doesn't mean we can’t look back with clarity.

I strutted to that song as a kid.

I had a toy briefcase.

I wanted to wear high heels and rule the world and be “the woman who could do it all.”

And now? I’m just trying to survive saving for college tuitions and remember if I even like bacon.

(Also. . .bacon now costs $11.99/lb and causes heart disease. So yeah. That’s a no for me.)

So let’s rewrite it. Just for fun.

Here’s my female-gaze remix:

I can take a long nap

Like I don’t give a damn

Buy the turkey bacon

Then let it sit in the pan

Cause I’m a woman

W-O-M-A-N

I can wear what I want

I can ditch my tight bra

I can bed rot at seven,

and lip-sync my Zoom call

‘Cause I’m a woman

W-O-M-A-N







🖤 PS: Still trying to figure out what it means to be a woman today?

Still sorting through the dusty myths, the quiet guilt, the shame that came in pastel bottles and sexy soundtracks?

Let’s talk about it.

✨ Quickies: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife is my rebellious, tender, funny love letter to every Gen X woman who’s trying to unlearn the noise and get back to herself.

It’s not about “frying it up in a pan.”

It’s about feeling alive in your own skin again.

Let’s ditch the bacon. Keep the brilliance.

And rewrite what sexy actually means.

(oh, and it releases on National Vagina Appreciation Day, so put that in your bacon grease and smoke it, patriarchy!)



