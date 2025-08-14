When we were young, we could swoon like Southern belles in a Tennessee Williams play.

Hand to heart. Eyes fluttering. Breath caught.

Over a line of poetry. A mixtape. A moment.

But now?

We schedule.

We multitask.

We solve everyone else’s chaos—and forget how to feel our own magic.

Somewhere between carpools and cortisol, the swoon suddenly… slipped away.

“I want to do with you what spring does with the cherry trees.” Pablo Neruda

But What Is the Swoon?

It’s not just fainting on a velvet chaise while clutching a love letter. (Though, fabulous.)

It’s not even about romance. Or sex. Or men.

The swoon is a feminine force—a full-body YES to emotion.

It’s the heart flip. The soul ache. The sweet rush of being moved.

It’s the crack in the armor where the light floods in.

It’s not weakness.

It’s not drama.

It’s a remembrance.

Why Did We Lose It?

Because life got busy. And loud.

Because we were told to “toughen up.”

Because we internalized a message that being stirred—deeply, romantically, emotionally—was somehow embarrassing. Or worse… impractical.



But here’s the truth:

We weren’t made to be numb.

The swoon is not indulgence.

It’s alchemy. It’s how we recharge.

It’s how we remember we’re not just thinking machines—we are feeling women with fire in our veins.

3 EASY Ways to Bring Back the Swoon:

1. Music That Makes You Feel

Let it hit you in the chest. Belt it out in the car… or better yet in your Garfield nightie using a hairbrush as a mic.

🎶 Still Loving You – The Scorpions

🎶 Evermore – Beauty and the Beast

🎶 Exile – Taylor & Bon Iver

Cry if you need to. Dance like a heroine. Let it rise up and undo you.

2. Swoon-Worthy TV, Film, & Fantasy

Not because you need saving.

But because you deserve to be stirred.

Think: Bridgerton, Outlander, The English, Reacher (yes, we contain multitudes and that will be next week’s Substack).

3. Poetry That Melts You

Rumi. Pablo Neruda. Ada Limón.

Let someone else’s words break the spell of your day.

Let language make your bones hum.

And no—It’s Not About a Man.

You can swoon over a voice, a phrase, a sunset, a woman, a note in a cello solo.

This isn’t about man versus woman.

This is about you, tapping into your divine feminine essence without the filter of societal pressure, hustle culture, or shame.

It’s about reclaiming your emotional palette.

Feeling without apology.

And honoring the part of you that still longs to be moved.

Put down the grocery list and pick up the swoon, sister.

Because that sensation you’ve been missing?

That flutter, that ache, that YES in your chest?

It’s not silly.

It’s sacred.

And if you want more of that…

Quickies is Your Invitation to Swoon

Quickies: 100 Little Lessons to Live Sexily Ever After in Midlife is not just a book.

It’s a love letter to your body, your cravings, your soul.

It’s clever, steamy, subversive—and it gets you.

THE AUDIOBOOK COMES OUT NEXT WEEK! (USE HEADPHONES, SISTER)

👉 order your copy now

Your next swoon is just a sentence away.