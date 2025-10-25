You’re in the thick of it—managing work deadlines, midlife metabolism mysteries, and the charming chaos of raising humans who only communicate in eye rolls and screen time negotiations—when it happens. The call. Or worse, the slow unraveling.

The parent who once drove you to Dairy Queen for 39¢ cones and taught you to ride your bike without training wheels now lies in bed, small and fading. Breath by breath, becoming someone you hardly recognize. The voice you once heard booming through the neighborhood when the street lamps blinked on now rasps like tissue paper.

No one prepares you for this.

We prep for puberty (I mean, poorly, but bless our hearts we try). We prep for college. We prep for pregnancy and postpartum, for cholesterol checks and retirement savings. There are even courses on how to feng shui your sock drawer (I have a BOGO coupon if anyone wants it). But grief? Especially this grief—the loss of the people who raised us? That’s still whispered behind casseroles and condolence cards.

My bestie Lulu lost her mum this summer. And like a wave hitting a sandcastle, it knocked me right back to when my own dad passed.

I am the eldest daughter, shocker. The Responsible One. While everyone else fell apart, I was on the phone with the VA, collecting policy numbers, taking over navigating the endless bureaucracy of loss. I put my own grief in a little box and labeled it “later.”

And here’s the weird guilt cocktail no one talks about: when it is your turn to feel, it seems...selfish. You’re not the widow. You’re not the spouse. You’re “just the daughter.” Except—you only get one dad. And mine was certainly not replaceable.

Someone once told me: “A woman can get another husband. But you don’t get another father.” Ouch. Especially not at midlife. I nixed the idea of midlife adoption (me) when I read that Warren Buffet was leaving nothing to his kids (sorry, dark humor is my defense mech).

When you’ve lost both parents, there’s a word for that: orphan. Which feels a little absurd when you’re paying taxes and organizing school carpools and Googling “how to get through perimenopause without committing a felony.” But the truth is—it is orphaning. A severing of the final thread that made you a child.

I remember being a brand-new Navy attending at NNMC Bethesda (now called Walter Reed). We had a 24-weeker to deliver via c-section—teeny, fragile, impossibly wiggly. The chief resident and second-year were fumbling, hesitating. And I looked around and realized… oh Lord. No one else was going to fix this. I slapped on a size 6.5 Biogel glove, reached into the sterile field, and delivered the baby in one swift motion.

It hit me then.

This is my life now. There is NO ONE else to catch me.

That’s what losing a parent feels like. The imaginary safety net—the one you didn’t even realize you still believed in—is gone.

Why don’t we talk about this?

Dammit, why don’t we prepare for it?

We have registries for weddings. Doulas for birth. Meal trains for new moms. But when someone loses a parent, it’s like the world sends one lame-ass bouquet and expects them to be back at their desk on Monday.

We had a wonderful grief doula come speak at a Menopause Mixer last fall, and she blew the doors off the room. We sat in a circle and said the names of people we’d lost. Some of us whispered. Some sobbed. It was one of the most healing experiences I’ve witnessed.

Because death used to be honored.

In many cultures, it still is.

Victorians wore mourning jewelry. Jewish tradition sits shiva. Some Buddhist practices consider death as a sacred passage, not a failure of medicine. Jeez, even Vikings put your body on a really awesome raft and shot flaming arrows at you as you entered Valhalla. But here in Midlife America™ we treat death like a social faux pas. Grief has become something to “get over,” not something to move through.

I brought up the idea of Swedish Death Cleaning to my mother over Mother’s Day brunch (my Gen X timing is flawless), and she nearly choked on her croissant. Understandable. But part of me wants to talk about it. More than just where the important papers are. What should I do with her china hutch? Or her bath towels from 1976 that didn’t even fit me when I was eight? Seriously, they were harvest gold hankies.

Because I know one day, I’ll be left holding those stupid bath towels and the memories, and wondering what to do with both.

We prepare for everything else in life. Why not this?

Let’s start the conversation.

Let’s normalize it.

Let’s sit beside our sisters (and brothers) and say, “I’m here. Take your time. I’ll bring soup.”

Because whether it’s menopause, or mourning, or just getting through another Monday—what we need more than anything is each other.

p.s. And I still occasionally start to forward memes to my dad (I get my overuse/insane love of gifs from him). And every time, it guts me. Love doesn’t stop just because the body does.