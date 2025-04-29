Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alicia Dara's avatar
Alicia Dara
2d

WOW this is so cool, and kinda confirms what I've always suspected? I hope there will be much more discussion about this breakthrough in understanding, it could help shape a ton of healthcare guidelines for women. Medically accurate and scientifically current info FTW!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather Bartos, MD
Kim Holden's avatar
Kim Holden
2d

Science affirming the very part of women that creates health, joy, agency, etc! 🎉

Now the challenging part of bringing this knowledge into a world that has systemically kept women and their pleasure out of mainstream.

The concept of vitamin O instead of vitamin “D!”

I’m all in 🙌🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather Bartos, MD
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Bartos
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture