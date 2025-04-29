Midlife women, gather 'round.

Science has finally caught up with what our bodies have been trying to tell us forever: the female orgasm isn’t just a perk—it’s a system. Or “SIS-tem", if ya catch my drift ;)

Yes, like your respiratory system. Your immune system. Your cardiovascular system. That thing you’ve maybe been told doesn’t matter after 45? Turns out it may deserve its own chapter in your anatomy textbook.

According to a new (and delightfully validating) article, researchers are calling for the female orgasm to be recognized as the twelfth body system. Why? Because it impacts everything—your mood, your hormones, your heart rate, your circulation, even your sleep.

So... it’s not just for date night. It’s for your health.

Wait, what do they mean by a "body system"?

Think: interconnected organs and physiological processes that keep you alive and well. We’ve long known that systems like digestion and immunity are essential. But orgasm? It’s been treated like a bonus track on the album of life.

But let’s be honest—your orgasm can:

Lower stress

Boost immunity

Ease pain

Improve sleep

Increase emotional intimacy (with yourself or others)

And unlike your pancreas, it comes with a playlist.

So what happens when we don’t treat it like a system?

We push it to the side.

We joke about it being optional.

We internalize that pleasure is frivolous.

And then… we wonder why we feel disconnected, depleted, and disembodied.

In midlife, many of us experience hormone shifts, libido changes, and a whole lot of societal messaging telling us to put our desires on ice. But your body? It’s still wired for pleasure. Still capable of deep, joyful release. Still deserving of attention.

Midlife isn’t the end of desire—it’s the upgrade.

What if we started treating orgasm the way we treat hydration or exercise or fiber?

What if we honored it as a practice, a ritual, a system to maintain?

Because here’s the truth: Your orgasm is not a party trick. It’s a vital part of your well-being.

And it’s never too late to reconnect with it.

For those who love the science-y part of all of this. . .read on!

What Makes Up the Orgasm System?

If we’re calling the female orgasm a body system—and yes, we are—it better pass the vibe check. Lucky for us, it nails all four criteria (just like your heart, brain and other, more “well-known” body system,s:

1. Identifiable components – Brain, boobs, clit, hormones… check, check, check, and yes please.

2. Interdependent interactions – These parts don’t just coexist—they collaborate. Like Gaga’s backup dancers, they’re good alone but better in sync.

3. Emergent effects – Orgasms aren’t about one magic button. They’re the grand finale of a whole-body jam session.

4. Stability across conditions – Whether you’re 25, 55, or post-Zoom burnout, the system ‘still works.’ It might need tuning, but the engine’s there.

So yeah. It’s not “extra.” It’s essential. And frankly, long overdue for a seat at the systems table.

WARNING: more in-depth science ahead (or a-clit). Don’t say I didn’t warn ya!



To make this whole "twelfth body system" idea click, let’s break it down simply:

Brain: The command center. It processes everything—touch, emotion, desire—and decides how to respond.

Breasts: Yes, really! Nipple stimulation sends signals to the brain and plays a surprising role in arousal and hormone regulation.

Clitoris: The star of the show. Packed with nerve endings and directly wired to pleasure.

Labia: Protective and sensitive—they help initiate arousal and contribute to the sensory experience.

Genitourinary Complex: Fancy-schmancy talk for the vagina, urethra, and pelvic floor. They give feedback to the brain and respond to blood flow and sensation.

Endocrine System: This is your hormone HQ—estrogen, progesterone, testosterone. If they’re out of balance, desire and orgasm can take a hit.

Spinal Cord & Blood Flow: You need good nerve connections and healthy circulation to get—and stay—in the mood.

Psychosocial Factors: Your emotions, your relationships, your body image, your stress levels—they’re not just in your head. They directly affect your ability to orgasm.

Basically, the orgasm isn’t *just* about one part of your body—it’s an orchestra. And if one instrument is off, the whole performance can feel... muted.

Need to Reboot Your Twelfth System?

Make space for pleasure—without the pressure

Explore solo touch with curiosity, not performance

Talk about it (with your partner, your doctor, your girlfriends—yes, even the one who blushes easily)

Reframe pleasure as wellness, not indulgence

Try erotica, audio, fantasy, breathwork, toys, or tantra—whatever gets your system flowing

So yes, you have lungs, a liver… and a libido.

And they all deserve care.

Let’s stop treating the orgasm like the garnish. It’s the main course, babe.

Pleasure is power.

Connection is medicine.

And the twelfth system? She’s been waiting patiently for her turn in the spotlight.

Need a guide for reclaiming midlife magic? We dive into this exact topic—and why your pleasure is never optional—in *Quickies: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife.*

Because your orgasm has a system—and a sense of humor.

🧠 + 🔥 = 💥