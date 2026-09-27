I have spent a substantial portion of my career discussing menopause with women. Hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, hormonal fluctuations, the occasional desire to commit a felony because someone is chewing too loudly. You know, the usual.

I can explain the physiology. I can discuss treatment options. I can prescribe hormones. I can tell you why your vagina has suddenly decided that intercourse is a contact sport.

But there is one part of midlife that doesn’t fit neatly into a symptom checklist.

It’s the moment a woman looks around at the life she has spent twenty or thirty years building and thinks, Wait. Do I actually fucking want this?

And I’m not talking about a fleeting moment of irritation because your spouse has once again put an empty milk carton back in the refrigerator. Although seriously, for the record, why?

I’m talking about the marriage, the career, the house, the friendships, the routines, the expectations, the thousand small decisions that somehow added up to an entire life.

A life you may have genuinely wanted at twenty-five. A life you worked very hard to build at thirty-five. A life you were determined to maintain at forty-five.

And now, somewhere around fifty, you’re standing in the kitchen looking at the same quartzite countertops, the same family calendar that only you keep track of, and the same dude asking where the fucking mustard is, wondering whether this is how you want to spend the next thirty years.

Which is a most inconvenient question to be asking when you have a mortgage, two teenagers, and a Costco membership.

Society has a name for this, of course.

A midlife crisis (insert ominous echo effect here!).

Because apparently, when a woman begins questioning the life she has built, the first thing we question is her hormones. HORMONES!!

Perhaps she needs more estrogen. An antidepressant. Meditation. Maybe she needs to take a nice bath, get some sleep, and stop making everyone so uncomfortable. (EYE ROLL.)

And sometimes, yes, she genuinely needs medical treatment. Menopause can affect mood, sleep, cognition, and quality of life. We should be taking those symptoms seriously, not dismissing them.

But what if the woman sitting in front of me isn’t confused?

What if she’s finally asking herself a question she’s been too busy to consider?

What if the problem isn’t that she’s lost her mind?

What if she’s finally found her voice?

Maybe menopause isn’t making us question our lives. Maybe we’ve simply lived enough of them to know what we want. And, perhaps more importantly, what we don’t.

Women spend decades being rewarded for maintaining things. Marriages. Families. Friendships. Traditions. Households. Other people’s emotional stability. We become remarkably skilled at keeping the machinery running, often without stopping to ask whether we still want to operate the damn machine.

And then midlife arrives.

The children grow up. Careers change. Parents age. Relationships shift. Our bodies remind us, sometimes rather enthusiastically, that time is passing. (Looking at you, knees.)

Suddenly, the idea of spending another twenty years doing something simply because we’ve already spent twenty years doing it begins to sound less like loyalty and more like a questionable investment strategy.

Because we don’t just feel obligated to the people in our lives. We feel obligated to the decisions we made about them. We married him. We chose this career. We bought the house. We said yes to all of it. And for some reason, we seem to think that means we’re required to keep saying yes forever.

And the questions start. Boy, do they start...

Do I actually enjoy this?

Do I still love this person?

Why am I responsible for everyone’s happiness?

When did I stop doing things just because I wanted to?

And perhaps the most terrifying question of all:

What if I stay exactly like this?

Here’s the thing about clarity. Once you see something, it becomes considerably harder to pretend you don’t.

That doesn’t mean every woman in midlife needs to leave her husband, quit her job, sell her house, and move to a cottage in Vermont to make artisanal goat cheese. Although, depending on the husband and the goat, I suppose we shouldn’t rule anything out. Just sayin’.

Speaking of husbands and goats, you really need to meet Gem in my new novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause. Let’s just say she’d have some opinions about the above.

Ok, back to our story…

Sometimes clarity means staying. Choosing the marriage again, but differently. Changing the career rather than abandoning it. Asking for help. Rediscovering an old passion. Finally having the conversation you’ve been avoiding for fifteen years. Sometimes... it means leaving.

And sometimes it simply means admitting that the person you were at thirty is not necessarily the person you want to be at sixty.

We are allowed to change our damn minds. We are allowed to outgrow things. We are allowed to look at a life that was once exactly what we wanted and acknowledge that it no longer fits.

That doesn’t make the previous decades a mistake. It means we are still growing.

And maybe that’s the part of menopause we haven’t talked about enough. Not the freakin’ hot flashes. Or the Death Valley vagina. Not the bloody weight gain or the insomnia or the endless arguments about whether women should be taking creatine.

The possibility that the second half of a woman’s life might actually belong to her.

Not because her hormones have made her reckless. Not because she’s having some ridiculous crisis. Maybe she’s simply reached a point in her life when she can finally ask herself what she wants.

And, for the first time in a very long time, she’s prepared to listen.

There is, however, a novel.

I’ve spent years talking to women about menopause. And somewhere along the way, I realized that the most interesting part of their stories rarely had anything to do with their estrogen levels.

It was everything else.

The marriages. The friendships. The secrets. The decisions they regretted and the ones they were still afraid to make. The things they wanted but couldn’t quite bring themselves to say out loud. And I started wondering what would happen if I wrote about those women for those women instead of dwelling on symptoms.

So I did.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause is a novel about the gloriously messy business of being a woman in midlife, when the life you planned and the life you actually want are no longer necessarily the same thing.

If you’ve ever looked around at your life and wondered, “Is this really it?” buy the damn book.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause is coming this October.

[Preorder your copy here.]