Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

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Jess Mujica's avatar
Jess Mujica
Sep 27

And also, yes to questioning everything, yet having lowered capacity and energy to do much about it is quite the conundrum isn't it?

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Jess Mujica
Sep 27

The book I've been patiently waiting for all summer! Eeks!

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