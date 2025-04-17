Sure, sure…you’ve heard of the microbiome—that bustling bacterial metropolis in your gut, mouth, skin, and, yes, even your lady garden. At this point, it’s practically a household name. Gut health? Essential. Probiotics? Trendy. Kombucha? Basically a religion.

But while you’re chugging fermented tea and dry-brushing your skin in the name of microflora, I want to talk about something bigger. Wider. Weirder. Potentially even more transformative.

Ladies, meet your MACROBIOME—the ecosystem around you. Not in you.

Wait… what is a MACRObiome?

If your microbiome is your internal biosphere, your macrobiome is the soil, sun, and storm surrounding it. It's your workplace. Your home. Your relationships. Your daily news intake. Your group chats. Your kitchen table. Your pillow.

It's everything you (metaphorically) swim in that either feeds your inner flora or turns your gut into Chernobyl.

Parasites, Fungi, and Toxins—Oh My

We spend so much time trying to deworm our diets and detox our GI tracts—but what about the macrobiome invaders?

That meeting that should’ve been an email? Toxin. That relationship that clings but doesn’t nourish? Fungus. Growing on poo. That outdated belief system you inherited from your mother’s mother’s mother? Parasite.

Healing Your Macrobiome

You already know how to heal your gut—greens, ferments, water, rest. But what does your macrobiome need?

Rest from people who don’t respect your rest.

More time with your hands in dirt, your eyes on a book, your feet in a tub.

Friends who refill your tea and your spirit.

Silence. Music. Clean sheets. No bra days.

Maybe your solar plexus chakra isn’t just reacting to what you ate—maybe it’s reacting to where you are. To who you’re with. To the vibe in your home, the tone of your texts, the chaos of your mornings.

Nourishing the Macrobiome: Plants, People, and Presence

If fiber feeds your microbiome, your macrobiome needs a different kind of nourishment—one made of presence, people, and rooted rituals.

Plants in your space are the broccoli of your soul. Greenery brings literal and emotional oxygen.

Good friends are the fiber of your being. They help you process life, clear out emotional bloat, and strengthen your system.

Healthy boundaries are your probiotics . They prevent the overgrowth of chaos and toxicity.

Daily sunlight is your vitamin D and your energetic cleanser.

So while you're making that gut smoothie with kale and chia, also ask: what (and who) am I surrounding myself with today? Put that in your Vitamix, sister.

Because your external world needs nourishing, too.

TL; DR: Your mAcrobiome matters.

Just like you wouldn’t skip your gut health check-in, don’t ignore the energy you’re swimming in.

So the next time you reach for a probiotic, also reach for:

A boundary. A nap. A playlist that makes you strut. A houseplant with zero judgment.

You’re not just cultivating a healthy inner world. You’re reshaping the terrain around you to support the woman you’re becoming. (and the women around her!)

Welcome to your Second Spring, babe.

Clean your vibe. Feed your gut. Love your life.

MACROBIOME. You heard it here first.

And don’t forget to pre-order Quickies: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife. No toxins. No parasites. Just real talk.

🦠 + ✨ = You.

Here.