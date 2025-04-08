Remember the greatest gift you could give at age 14?

A mix tape.

I’m not talking about just throwing on “Jessie’s Girl” and calling it a day. No. We crafted those babies. A beginning. A journey. A slow jam for when you needed to lie dramatically on the floor and process your feelings. An upbeat side B to get you back on your feet. A finale that said, “I am so over him (even if I’m not).”

A true Gen X mix tape had the emotional arc of Wuthering Heights.

Or honestly… The Goonies. I need a moment.

So when a woman comes into my office midlife-ing hard—burned out, overwhelmed, lost in the “WTF is this part of my life?”—I don’t just check her hormones.

I ask, “Do you have a mix tape?”

The look I get? Pure confusion. Like I’ve just offered her a new designer hormone.

“Is that… bioidentical?”

“No, baby. It’s better.”

Because the truth is:

We’ve had our hearts squashed for years.

Careers. Kids. Parents. Partners.

The damn patriarchy.

And we’ve been so damn responsible, we forgot we were fun. And feeling. And free.

So I prescribe a mix tape.

Your midlife soundtrack.

Not one you find. One you create.

💿 How to Make a Modern Midlife Mix Tape (No Cassette Required):

1. Start with a mood.

Not a genre. A mood. “Songs I’d play in a convertible at sunset if I finally dumped that dead weight of a boss.” Or, “Ballads for crying in the bathtub with a fancy candle and a towel turban.”

2. Pick your opening track like it’s your walk-on song.

If it doesn’t give main character energy, pick again.

3. Midway breather.

This is where you catch your breath. Maybe a sexy slow jam. Maybe “Landslide.” Maybe that Lizzo track that makes you cry and dance at the same time.

4. Throw in a surprise.

Remember the random ABBA song we’d sneak in? Or the deep cut from a band no one had heard of (yet)? Channel that energy.

5. End with the anthem.

This is your mic drop. It should make you feel like the end credits are rolling and your life is about to begin.

So here’s mine, sister. My Midlife Mix Tape. For you.

I’m sharing it with you today—songs that crack open my heart chakra and let me fly.

Now tell me—what are you adding?

Let’s build the ultimate midlife mix tape together.

No pencil rewinds needed.

And speaking of ultimate...

The wait is over. The Quickies are here. (Wait until you hear the mix tape for this one!)

📘 Quickies: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife is FINALLY on Amazon.

After being held hostage in publishing purgatory, it has been freed. No Stockholm Syndrome here—just sexy, soulful liberation.

👉 [Grab your copy now on Amazon]

Because quickies aren’t just for the bedroom anymore.