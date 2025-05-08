You’re in hot yoga. It’s 103 degrees. You’re twisted into a shape that would make a pretzel nervous. The instructor gently murmurs, “Breathe into your root chakra.”

So you do.

And that’s when it happens—pttttth. A sound escapes your body that wasn’t invited. Not a trumpet, not a whisper. Just enough volume to announce: you are human.

You freeze. Do you cough? Giggle? Faint? You settle on the universal move: a tiny cough and eyes straight ahead. You pretend it didn’t happen.

But it did.

And here’s the thing: it happens to all of us. Especially now, in midlife, when your body has opinions—and it's not shy about expressing them.

The Medical Word Is Flatus, But Let’s Not Get Fancy

Let’s talk farts. Technically: intestinal gas passed through the rectum. (Sexy, right?) In doctor-speak, it's called flatus, and no, that’s not the name of a Roman emperor.

Everyone does it. The average person farts 14 to 22 times a day, and if you say you don’t—you’re either lying, dead, or dating someone new.

Men do it. Women do it. But only one group has been shamed into silence about it. (Hi, ladies.)

Well… midlife’s here. And she’s not holding it in anymore.

Enter: The Fart Walk

Thanks to the viral “fart walk” trend, we now have medical validation for taking a walk post-meal to move things along. The science? Walking stimulates your digestive tract, easing bloating, reducing reflux, and yes—helping you pass gas naturally.



In my clinic, I call this “gut glamor.” You’re not just walking. You’re restoring equilibrium to your microbiome and your mental state. Plus, you finally get a minute away from your teens who won’t stop asking what’s for dinner.





Why Are Women So Afraid to Fart?

We’ve been taught since Girl Scouts that bodily functions are “unladylike.” Meanwhile, our brothers were crop-dusting the living room like it was a competitive sport.

But here’s the truth: women’s digestive systems are just as mighty, just as messy, and just as worthy of release. Holding it in can lead to bloating, cramping, and let’s face it—rage. (Show me a woman who’s constipated and serene. I’ll wait.)

3 Tips to Break Up with Fart-Phobia

1. Start Talking About It (Even to Yourself):

Say the word. Out loud. In the car. In the mirror. “I fart. And that’s okay.” Normalize it in your own damn home.

2. Pack a Backup Pair of Undies:

Listen, you’re not planning to shart… but midlife has plot twists. A little emergency preparedness goes a long way in making you fearless.

3. Rebrand It as Power:

You are a woman who moves mountains and methane. That’s not shame—that’s biology and boldness colliding. Own it.

Hey, Shart Happens.

Shart happens: let’s normalize that, too.

Look, if we’re being honest—and I always am—every woman over 40 has gambled on a fart and lost. If not yet, wait. The midlife bowels are mischievous.

Let’s remove the shame. Keep an extra pair of undies in your bag (I call it my “Plan B”) and know that this, too, is part of the glory of being alive and aging out loud.

The Midlife Fart Walk Starter Pack

Want to make fart walks part of your actual routine? Here’s your no-shame, gas-friendly guide:

Time it right: 10–15 minutes after you eat. That’s when your digestive system is warming up like a band at Coachella.

Pick your path: Aim for somewhere you can let loose—like a quiet street, a park trail, or behind your HOA president’s house (send me a notice my weeds are too high? I’m coming for you, Mildred!).

Add a soundtrack: Beyoncé. Fleetwood Mac. Lizzo. Whatever makes you strut like the queen you are… with a breeze in your leggings.

Let that fart fly.

You’ve spent a lifetime holding things in—feelings, opinions, stomach gas.

Midlife says: Not anymore.

Take the walk. Free the wind. Embrace the biology that makes you you. You’re not unladylike. You’re not embarrassing. You’re alive, hilarious, and frankly. . .better out than in.

Toot-toot, sister.





“If you’re walking around bloated, pissed off, and full of air—are you even living?”

— You, after your first fart walk

Let’s Take This Outside

If you really want to fart on the patriarchy, pre-order my BANNED book Quickies: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife

And never apologize for being the kind of woman who knows how to move gas and mountains.