Any time you call something a Society, you just know there’s going to be drama. Add a few thousand hormonal health experts in one Orlando convention center, and you’ve got yourself a full-blown midlife Real Housewives reunion—minus the Bellinis (more on that later).

This year’s Menopause Society meeting more than doubled in size—think more estrogen, more excitement, and yes… more eye-rolls. Here are my completely unscientific and definitely biased takeaways:



1️⃣ The Med Student Never Graduates

Every conference has her: front row, cross-legged, digital stylus poised, highlighting like her life depends on it. Bless her heart. Back in my day, we had syllabuses and pens. You know, ink. I swear the glow of her iPad could’ve powered the plenary projector. Ok, it was me. It was ME!

2️⃣ Boxed Lunches Are the New Hot Flash

I’m watching my waistline (aren’t we all?), but… Where. Were. The EFFING brownies? The mid-day coffee you wouldn’t dare drink at home? The happy hour sugar crash that makes you just open enough to network? Instead, it was cold chicken and salad purgatory. Next time, bring me some melty cheeses or I’m walking.

3️⃣ The Tea (and I Don’t Mean Herbal)

Oh, the drama. Just like high school—but with more bifocals and sensible shoes. Factions, hierarchies, alliances, whispers in the hallways. I won’t name names (mostly because their lawyers are scarier than mine), but let’s just say it was juicy. And, as always, unnecessary.

4️⃣ Academia or Bust

If you weren’t a professor at some prestigious East Coast (or California) institution, you were invisible. I wanted to stand up and yell: “Private practice docs are the ones in the trenches!” But alas, I was too busy trying to read the 6 point font on the app they gave us this year.

5️⃣ Cool Sh*t on the Horizon

AI + stem cells = a possible self-healing heart in our lifetime. Holy guacamole (which they didn’t give us either. Boo.) Yes, you heard it here first. Somewhere, Dr. Michael DeBakey (who once kicked me off an elevator, true story) is clutching his stethoscope in his grave.

6️⃣ Plenary Session Fatigue Is Real

If I never hear “plenary session” again, it’ll be too soon. What even is a plenary? Sounds like something you need antibiotics for.

7️⃣ The Meno-Influencer Dilemma

Apparently, “Meno-influencers” are frowned upon. Yet… how do they think the meeting grew so exponentially? Influencing, baby. It’s called outreach. You’re welcome.

8️⃣ Florida: Still Moist

I’m from Texas, so I can handle heat—but Florida? Florida is a damp fever dream. The hotel was a mile from the conference center (because we’ve grown too big, apparently). It was giving “medical mirage in a swamp.”

9️⃣ I Have a Thing for Bones

Hold my nonalcoholic beer. I never thought I’d say this, but… bone health is sexy. The architecture! The osteoclasts vs osteoblasts! The resilience! Get me a trabecula and a glass of wine (or a damn brownie!) and I’m happy.

🔟 Same Time Next Year

Will I go again? Absolutely. But next year, I’m bringing my own brownies, my own Bellinis, and maybe a microphone. Because while the sessions were fine, what women really need are the extras: alternative medicine, mental health, coaching, community.

More from the 2026 meeting in San Diego (which, if you believe Anchorman, means “whale’s vagina”).





I’ll be the one asking where the afterparty is.

