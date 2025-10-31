Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jess Mujica's avatar
Jess Mujica
4d

Best review of the meno-society gathering yet! Girl, if I was there our eyes would roll right into eachother. lol

And at first I thought I read planetary session. haha

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather Bartos
Francesca Bossert's avatar
Francesca Bossert
3d

What is a meno-influencer? Menopause influencer? I'm so innocent here in the Swiss countryside, with cows and horses au bout du jardin! And did you leave copies of your book?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Bartos
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture