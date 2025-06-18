Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

Anna Schott
7h

"ordered takeout three nights in a row, and just realized your kid hasn’t had a vegetable since last Thursday?" ...how did you know?!

Kimberly Warner
7h

Jumping off the self-improvement train was the best move I’ve ever made. And go figure, I’m still growing, “improving”, evolving…it’s just happening in its own season, on its own clock now. Don’t get me wrong, Trapper Keepers rule and if I found a puffy lavender one with unicorns I’d be all over it, but this time I’d fill it less with color-coded notes and more a mess of whatever brings me joy.

