Heathering the storm

Alisa Kennedy Jones
8d

As the publisher of this masterpiece, I can confirm that STEP 24 is:

Your Editor/Publisher Screams, “OH MY GOD, IT’S BRILLIANT,” ALONE IN HER OFFICE LIKE A GOBLIN WHO JUST FOUND FIRE. 🔥📚

Also, STEP 25:

We all pretend we’re totally chill and not actively refreshing preorder numbers like they’re lab results.

So yes, it’s real.

Yes, it slays.

Yes, it made me spit my coffee (twice).

Preorder now, before Midlife gets its own Marvel franchise and this becomes the origin story. 😂📽️🚀

1 reply by Heather Bartos
Kimberly Warner
Dec 4

This book is going to become so many women’s new/old best friend. I cannot wait to get my hands on it! And I’m so glad the Everest phase came with snacks.

I remember the exact spot on my drive home where the cover popped into my head. I literally pulled over to begin initial iterations. I’m thrilled you’re thrilled.

1 reply by Heather Bartos
