The 23 Emotional Phases of Writing a Novel
(A Field Guide for the Chronically Inspired and Mildly Unhinged)
There are many ways to write a novel.
This is mine.
And yours.
And every writer who has ever opened a Google Doc titled BOOK DRAFT – REAL ONE and lied to herself.
1. The Idea Arrives
Probably in the shower, on a walk, or when you’re supposed to be paying attention to your kid.
It is brilliant. Possibly Pulitzer-adjacent.
2. You Start Writing
A few pages. A few scenes. A vibe.
Enough to convince yourself you’re a Writer™️ and should buy new pens.
3. You Leave It Alone
For a week. A month. 14 lunar cycles. Who’s counting.
4. Writing Retreat Energy
You speed-write two chapters and feel invincible.
Everyone tells you your pages are “so strong.”
You begin mentally preparing your award-season dress.
5. Back Home, Life Happens
School lunches, patient calls, laundry, existential dread.
Novel? What novel?
6. Two Years Pass
The book ferments like ancient wine in your brain.
7. sudden panic
Someone, somewhere, is DEFINITELY writing the same book.
Possibly better. Possibly already optioned by Reese.
8. The 2 A.M. Download
Ideas fall like meteor showers.
You type feverishly into Notes, autocorrect wreaking havoc.
9. You Reopen the Draft
You whisper: This is it. This is the moment.
Then you read page one.
10. The Self-Loathing Stage
“What…what is this?”
“This isn’t writing. This is taxidermy.”
“I must be stopped.”
11. The Determination Surge
You will finish this book.
You must.
It becomes your Everest, but with more snacks.
12. The Content Blizzard
Thousand tiny download-blurbs pour in.
You suddenly understand why prophets wandered deserts.
13. The Quilt Delusion
Sure, you can stitch this together. You are crafty!
Five hours later you remember you cannot actually sew.
14. The August 16th Problem
You find a file labeled AUGUST 16 – IMPORTANT
It is, in fact, dog shit.
15. The Lovefest
Then suddenly—your characters.
Your beautiful, broken, chaotic little creations.
You love them so much it hurts.
16. The Spiral
Everything is shit again.
Especially you.
Especially chapters 7–19.
17. The Existential Spiral
Maybe everything you’ve ever written is trash.
Maybe you should pivot to pottery.
18. The Breakthrough
Something clicks.
Your pages breathe.
You type with purpose.
You feel—dare you say it—capable.
19. The Cover Reveal High
You haven’t finished the book but MY GOD that cover.
The cover alone deserves awards.
20. The One-Sided Relationship Phase
You want commitment from the book.
The book wants…space.
21. The Editor Handoff (Euphoria Version)
You send it to your developmental editor convinced she’ll adore it.
She’ll weep. She’ll call you a genius.
22. The Editor Handoff (Doom Version)
You immediately become certain she will, in fact, hate it.
Like viscerally.
23. “Done”
Except not really.
Because you can always tweak one more line,
cut one more page,
rewrite one more scene.
But eventually you learn the sacred writer truth:
A novel is never finished.
It just reaches a point where it releases you.
