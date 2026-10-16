Apparently thresholds are one of my Roman Empires.

I write about them. I think about them. I am mildly obsessed with Hecate, goddess of crossroads and thresholds, wandering around with her torches and snakes like, Well, ladies, here we are again.

And honestly, midlife is basically one giant threshold. You’re not who you were. You’re not quite sure who you’re becoming. Your body has apparently joined a witness protection program. Half the things you thought you wanted at 35 suddenly seem questionable.

And everyone keeps asking, “So what’s next?”

Susan. I JUST GOT HERE.

That’s the strange part about standing in a doorway. We think we’re supposed to already know what’s on the other side.

What now? Who am I now? Do I even want the same things anymore? And where, exactly, did I put my reading glasses?

But maybe we don’t know yet because we haven’t crossed over. We’re still standing there, peeking around the corner.

Hecate carries a torch for a reason. You don’t need stadium lighting. Sometimes you just need enough light to see the next few feet.

Your Gateless invitation

Twenty minutes.

Begin with:

I know I’m standing on the edge of...

Or:

The thing I’m afraid to leave behind is...

Pick the one that makes something twitch inside you. That’s probably the door.

The Gateless part

Here’s the deal: set a timer for twenty minutes and just go.

Don’t stop to fix sentences or backspace the parts that suddenly feel a little too revealing. Don’t worry about whether it sounds smart or polished or even makes complete sense yet. And definitely don’t force yourself to wrap it all up with some beautiful little lesson at the end.

You may not know the ending yet. That’s kind of the point.

And if you share what you wrote, we do things a little differently here. We’re not here to critique it or tell you how to make it better. We notice what stayed with us. The line that made us stop. The part that felt especially alive or especially you. The place where we wanted to hear more.

Sometimes when you’re standing on a threshold, you don’t need someone shouting directions from the other side.

You just need someone there long enough to say, I see you. Take your time.

And if you know a woman who’s somewhere between before and after right now, send this to her.

She doesn’t have to know what comes next yet.

So tell me, storm sister: what threshold are you standing on right now? You don’t have to know what’s on the other side. Just name the doorway.