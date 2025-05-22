Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
1d

Heather you’re becoming my weekly serotonin boost. Going to go peg my jeans and have a chat with my niece now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Heather Bartos, MD and others
Susan Campbell's avatar
Susan Campbell
4h

OMG we have the SAME conversations in my house with my teenagers!! My daughter tried to tell me I was "eating" something or other yesterday, and she meant that my outfit "slayed" 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Bartos
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture