My 12-year-old son and I recently tried to have a conversation.

Keyword: tried.

Because he’s Gen Alpha.

And I’m Gen X.

And apparently, we no longer speak the same language.

Gen Alpha: The Era of “Skibiddi” and Brain Rot

This is how my son communicates:

“Bro. That’s skibiddi. Like, Ohio-core. Total Italian brain rot.”

And I… just stand there, blinking like I’ve been hit with a dial-up modem.

Meanwhile, I catch myself saying things like:

“That’s totally rad. Gag me with a spoon. Take a chill pill, dude.”

To which he says: “Mom. Are you even real?”

Exhibit A: A Conversation in Native Tongues

Topic: Who finished the last of the Doritos.

👦🏽 Son (Gen Alpha):

“Not me, bruh. I was NPC-ing. Sigma grindset. You’re lowkey capping.”

👩‍🦱 Me (Gen X):

“Oh my god, fer shur you’re lying. That’s bogus. I saw the orange dust on your hands, dude.”

👦🏽 Him:

“No rizz. You’re giving Karen energy. That’s goofy-ahh behavior.”

👩‍🦱 Me:

“I will lose my scrunchie over this. Don’t make me go full Molly Ringwald.”

Every Generation Needs Its Lingo

It’s easy to laugh (and I do).

But the truth is: language is culture.

It’s how each generation builds its own clubhouse.

Its own codes. Its own “you had to be there” dictionary.

We had Valley Girl talk.

They have Ohio-core memes and NPC TikToks.

Honestly, I respect the chaos.

Even if I have no idea what “skibiddi toilet rizz” means and I’m afraid to ask.

So What Do We Do?

We learn each other’s languages—just enough to stay connected.

I’ll throw in a “no cap” if he throws me a “rad.”

He can “bet” me, I’ll “psych!” him back.

But mostly, I’ll remember that what matters isn’t the words—it’s the relationship underneath. Although I’m not sure what the people of Ohio did to upset the Gen Alpha.

And maybe one day, he’ll quote me when I’m gone:

“My mom? She was totally tubular.”

You’ve got stretch marks and street cred.

You’ve made it through slap bracelets, step aerobics, and *everybody* wanting to talk to the manager. Now you’re in midlife—wiser, weirder, and finally giving zero Fs.

Quickies is your survival guide to living sexily ever after, one rebellious little lesson at a time.

Preorder now HERE, because midlife isn’t a crisis—it’s a comeback tour.