Part 1 of our Aphrodisiac series (that didn't make the Quickies cut)

Forget oysters—these mushrooms claim to be the real deal. But are they aphrodisiacs or just expensive dirt?, is all about embracing pleasure, and what better way to dive in than with the ancient (and sometimes questionable) pursuit of aphrodisiacs? Enter: the mighty mushroom.

When writing Quickies (aka the midlife sexy book that was banned not once, but TWICE), we packed in 100 little lessons about desire, libido, and pleasure. But some things didn’t make the cut—so we’re sharing them here, exclusively for you.

Mushrooms That Make You… Feel Things

We’ve got a few months until The Last of Us is back, but instead of turning people into zombies, let’s talk about how certain fungi claim to turn up the heat in another way. Meet Cordyceps sinensis, aka the “Himalayan Viagra.”

💰 Worth four times its weight in gold in some places, this wild fungus grows from the corpses of ghost moth larvae (yep, sexy) and is a prized aphrodisiac in traditional Chinese medicine. In Nepal, China, and Bhutan, it’s plucked from the ground, painstakingly cleaned, and taken in tea, pills, or whiskey (a midlife cocktail worth exploring?).

But is this stuff legit, or just another pricey placebo?

Does Cordyceps Actually Work?

Traditional Chinese medicine says yes—it boosts libido, stamina, and overall vitality. Science? Well, Western research does suggest cordyceps enhances blood flow and energy production, which could explain its sexy-time reputation. But let’s be real—is it better than a good old-fashioned date night and some well-placed anticipation?

If you’re not ready to splurge on fungus at $4,000 per pound, Whole Foods and Amazon sell budget-friendly (and possibly sketchy) versions. But be warned: many cordyceps supplements on the market are fake—so unless you’re dropping six figures in Beijing’s black market, your aphrodisiac dreams might just be an expensive placebo.

The Dark Side of the Lusty Mushroom Trade

Before you start making cordyceps cocktails, know this: the hunt for Tibetan Love Tonic has a body count. More people die collecting cordyceps than summiting Mount Everest—not from the mushroom’s effects (though one cup of yartsa tea may send you running for the bathroom), but from the treacherous high-altitude conditions, violent turf wars, and even child labor. Sexy? Not so much.

Beyond Mushrooms: Other Herbal Aphrodisiacs

Cordyceps may be getting all the hype, but it’s not the only aphrodisiac in the game. Other plant-based libido boosters include:

🌿 Maca Root – The Peruvian energizer bunny of the herbal world, touted for increasing libido and balancing hormones.

🔥 Ginseng – Marketed as a blood-flow booster (and let’s be honest, that’s kinda the goal here).

🌺 Damiana – An ancient Mayan herb with a rep for igniting passion and relaxation—because sometimes foreplay is just chilling the f out.

Final Thought: Do You Really Need an Aphrodisiac?

If you’re looking for a scientifically questionable, wildly expensive way to spice things up, by all means—start hoarding cordyceps and maca powder like they’re forbidden artifacts. But let’s not forget: the best aphrodisiac is feeling desired, feeling confident, and actually wanting to be there in the first place.

So before you go foraging for fungi, maybe just start with a good Quickie. 😏

📖 Stay tuned for Part 2: More Aphrodisiacs, More Shenanigans.

