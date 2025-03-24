Sex in Menopause with Sex Coach Kim Holden

What if the best sex of your life is still ahead of you—yes, even after 50?
Forget everything you've been told about libido, desire, and what your body should be doing in midlife. In this fiery, funny, and deeply freeing conversation, intimacy coach Kim Holden (aka your new favorite auntie) joins me to talk about what really fuels a satisfying sex life d…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.