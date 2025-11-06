It happened again.

An email slid into my inbox this morning:

“Become a Certified Lime Grower — Only $49!”

Most people would delete that.

I… did not.

Because, friends, I have a problem with school.

I was in school for 28 years. Twenty-eight. That was the formal stuff. But beyond the framed diplomas there lies half-finished online courses, and a deeply suspicious “Course Completion” folder in my Gmail that I haven’t opened since Obama was in office. Yet, I keep tossing more certificates in there—like breadcrumbs for future anthropologists studying midlife women who couldn’t stop self-improving.

I am, officially, a Certified Course Whore™.

A few examples of things I have paid to learn (and it ain’t exhaustive. That’s right. I said ain’t. Didn’t take a course on that yet.)



Breastfeeding educator (to teach it, not give it, thank you).

Crisis communications strategist.

Pilates instructor.

Reiki master.

Gateless writing teacher.

Youtube videographer. Kinda flunked that one hard.

iPhone photography.

Apiary school (which is officially banned in my HOA, but still…I dream).

Herbal wellness enthusiast.

Bollywood dancing.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

At one point, I even flirted with a “Mindful Butchering” certificate. (I wish I were kidding.)

If you’ve ever stared at a “Limited Spots Left!” banner and thought this could be my reinvention era, this one’s for you. Taylor Swift never sang about this one.

1. The dopamine of “Enroll Now.”

That little “register” button? It’s my Vegas slot machine.

I tell myself I’m learning something new, but let’s be real: I’m chasing the high of fresh notebooks, crisp syllabi, and color-coded gel pens.

There’s a rush in believing you’re still becoming someone.

The midlife brain is basically an overachieving golden retriever: throw it a shiny new certification, and it will fetch that thing like it’s the key to immortality.

2. The feminine art of collecting credentials.

Men buy boats.

Women, apparently, buy online coursework.

Data backs me up:

Nearly 70% of non-degree credential seekers are women (New America Foundation).

Women make up 60% of adult learners in continuing-ed programs.

And according to Coursera, women over 40 are their fastest-growing student group.

We’re not just chasing certificates. We’re chasing possibility.

Maybe that next certification will lead to a side hustle, a second act, or at least the illusion of control in a world where our kids know how to use Google Sheets better than we do.

3. Wisdom… or just well-branded escapism?

Here’s where I spiral: am I seeking wisdom — or distraction?

Every course promises “transformation,” but sometimes what I’m really craving is permission to start over.

If you peeked inside my brain at 2 a.m., it would look like this:

“Maybe I’ll get certified in gut health microbiome coaching. I could coach the shit out of those little microbes.”

“Wait, I should learn pottery. It could be my entire holiday gift-giving line up.”

“No, better yet: trauma-informed lime growing.”

It’s not education. It’s emotional feng shui.

I rearrange my identity with every new login and password. Kajabi yells “Kaching” every time I log on.

4. Why we love being students again.

Midlife women are professional shapeshifters. We’ve reinvented ourselves a dozen times — mother, boss, healer, wife, ex, founder, whatever-comes-next.

So when that course email lands, it feels like a door creaks open.

We’re not buying a class.

We’re buying a future self.

And honestly? The structure helps.

The modules, the deadlines, the gold-star dopamine hits — they make sense when life doesn’t.

5. My next course will be… about not taking more courses.

This is my pledge: before I click “Enroll,” I’ll ask—

Do I want the knowledge, or just the new-student smell? Man, I miss that first-week-of-school smell. You remember it!

Will I actually finish this one?

Do I need another acronym after my name? (Heather Bartos, MD, FACOG, CBC, PCOS-C, ADHD-IYKYK.)

Until then, I’m off to audit “How to Stop Over-Certifying Your Life 101.”

🧠 Hey you, sis—here’s some homework (cuz I know you secretly love it):

Confess your weirdest or most random certification in the comments.

Calligraphy for People Who Have Nothing to Say but Love Stationery? Cottagecore Business Management? Water sommelier? Let’s build a registry of Midlife Overachievers Anonymous.

