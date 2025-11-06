Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alicia Dara's avatar
Alicia Dara
Nov 6

I do this periodically, although it's mostly been for boring stuff related to my job. But one time in my late 20s I did take a "sex and chocolate" course at a local community center, and the instructor showed up in the middle of a crisis involving her ex and a dog they shared custody of. She passed out bars of bittersweet chocolate and sat in front of us crying and cursing her ex. Realness I didn't pay for, but it was memorable! Can't wait to interview you in Womancake on Wednesday :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather Bartos
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Bartos
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture