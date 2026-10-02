Well. I suppose eventually we had to get here. Storms have become a bit of a theme around these parts. Some arrive with plenty of warning. Others blow the roof off on a perfectly ordinary Tuesday. Some are public. Everyone knows you’re going through it.

And some storms happen almost completely inside you while you continue answering emails, buying groceries and asking people what they want for dinner. I like to think of myself as a Storm Witch–summoning storms at will.

So today I want to ask you something simple:

What’s the weather like where you are?

Maybe you’re standing in a storm right now. Maybe you’ve just walked out of one. Maybe, for the first time in a very long time, the sky is clearing.

Your Gateless invitation

Set your timer for 20 minutes.

The storm I never thought I’d survive was...

Or ignore all of those and write whatever “storm” brings up.

The Gateless rules

No polishing. No editing. No deciding halfway through that your story isn’t dramatic enough. There is no Misery Olympics here. Write for twenty minutes and tell the truth as you understand it today.

If someone shares their writing, meet it Gateless.

Tell her what moved you. Tell her which image you can still see. Tell her where her voice felt particularly strong. No criticism. No fixing. No advice unless she specifically asks for it. We make room for the story.

And now I want to see something.

Show me your storm crew.

Drop a photo of the friend, friends, sisters, cousins, neighbors, whoever has stood in the rain with you.

The women who answer. The ones who know where the bodies are buried.

The ones who can make you laugh when absolutely nothing is funny.

And if you don’t have that person or group right now?

Sis, stay.

Pull up a chair.

We’ll be here while you find your people.

And yes, I wrote a book for women weathering one particularly weird storm.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause.

October 6.

PREORDER HERE →