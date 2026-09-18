Ohhhhh, we’re doing this one. Women have approximately 97 acceptable words for anger.

Frustrated. Overwhelmed. Irritated. Stressed. Tired. Hormonal. “Just having a hard day.”

Sometimes we are those things. And sometimes we are SUPER pissed off.

Maybe you were taught anger was unattractive. Maybe anger made people uncomfortable. Maybe you got very good at turning anger inward because that was safer than letting it out.Maybe you didn’t even realize you were angry until midlife came along and took away whatever filter had been politely keeping the whole operation together (my own hand raised)

So.

Let’s write about rage.

Your Gateless invitation

Set the timer for 20 minutes.

Start with:

What I’m actually angry about is...

Not what you should be angry about. Not what would make the most reasonable essay. What comes first. Then keep going. You might surprise yourself.

The Gateless rules

Do not edit the rage. Seriously.

This is not the time to make yourself sound fair and balanced. Grammar can fend for itself for twenty minutes. Write quickly enough that your internal PR department (Lucinda, she’s such a bitch) can’t catch you.

And if someone shares here, remember:

We don’t fix her. We don’t tell her what she could do. We tell her where the writing had heat. Where we felt something. What line made us stop. Gateless feedback looks for strength.

Even when the writing has teeth. Especially then.

And, well...

If your rage occasionally comes with a hot flash, brain fog, a bizarre new body symptom and an overwhelming desire to ask God exactly what the hell is happening...

I did write a book about that.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause.

Coming October 6.

PREORDER HERE →