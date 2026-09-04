Quiet is surprisingly hard to come by. Even when the room is quiet, my brain apparently have other plans. Did I return that email? What are we having for dinner? Why did I say that weird thing in 2007–it was about queefs (long story)?

Did the dog go out? I should really clean that drawer. Also, menopause has apparently decided 3:17 a.m. is an ideal time for strategic planning.

So this week’s word is quiet.

Not silence, necessarily.

Quiet.

The place underneath all the noise where you can actually hear yourself. When was the last time you were there? Do you like quiet? Do you avoid it? And what starts talking when everybody else finally shuts the f*** up?

Your Gateless invitation

Set a timer for 20 minutes.

Start with:

When everything gets quiet, I hear...

Then follow it wherever it goes. You do not have to know where you’re going. That’s rather the point.

The Gateless rules

No editing while you write. No fixing the commas. No worrying whether this is “good.” Keep your hand moving. Keep typing. (I personally type) Let the weird sentence stay weird.

If you share here, I (and the rest of us) respond Gateless-style. We notice what shines. A phrase. An image. A feeling. Something we want to hear more about. No critique. No advice. No rewriting somebody else’s work. We get enough of that shit every day in our “real world.”

Twenty minutes. You and the quiet.

And if someone you love could use twenty quiet minutes of her own, send this her way. The storm will still be there when she gets back.