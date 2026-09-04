Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

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Francesca Bossert's avatar
Francesca Bossert
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When everything gets quiet I hear my tummy rumbling...and then my brain goes to uh-oh place, but things calm down and I write song lyrics in my head, then think I'd better write them down, so out comes my phone, and words slip into Notes... and then I have ideas for videos so I write those down too, planning things like I'm Nancy Meyers making a music videos...and dreaming of being able to one day make it all real....and then the next thing I know it's 5.30 am or 6.00 am, or some sort of am and I'm eager to go make things.

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