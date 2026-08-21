I’ve been thinking about permission lately.

Not the permission slip kind. The invisible kind.

The permission we somehow spend half our lives waiting for…

Permission to change our minds.

Permission to quit.

Permission to rest.

Permission to want something different.

Permission to stop being who everybody expects us to be.

And here’s the especially annoying part...Sometimes nobody is actually withholding it. We are. I know I do.

So this week, I want to know:

What are you still waiting for permission to do?

Maybe it’s enormous. Leave the marriage (ahem). Write the book. Change careers. Move across the country.

Maybe it’s tiny. Wear the thing. Take the afternoon off. Stop answering texts immediately. Order dessert.

Or maybe you’re still trying to get permission from someone who hasn’t had authority over your life in years. A parent. A partner. An old boss. The twenty-eight-year-old version of you who had very definite ideas about how all this was supposed to turn out.

Your Gateless invitation

Set a timer for 20 minutes. Start with:

If I stopped waiting for permission, I would...

And go. No outlines. No “make it pretty.” No stopping because the first thing that comes out seems dumb. (it’s not)

Keep. Writing.

The Gateless rules

This isn’t English class. (looking at you, Mrs. Schwarz)

No fixing your grammar. No worrying about punctuation. No editing yourself into something more impressive. Just write what comes.

And if you share your writing here, we practice Gateless feedback: we tell one another what we loved, what stayed with us, what felt alive.

No criticism.

No fixing.

No “you should.”

No turning somebody else’s story into our own.

We’re looking for what’s strong. That’s it. And when you’re done?

Maybe give yourself that damn permission.

Know a woman who needs permission for something right now? Send this to her. Sometimes we just need another woman to say, Sis. You’re allowed.

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