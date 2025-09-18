Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
7d

Gaaaaaaagh!!! This whole piece is excellent! And YES... count me in to play Bass to your Lead! 😂 🎸🎸🎸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Heather Bartos and others
Sarah Trudeau's avatar
Sarah Trudeau
7d

What an absurd new trend, AND… I laughed all the way through this piece. You’ve done it again, Heather 👏👏👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather Bartos
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Bartos
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture