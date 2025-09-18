First it was Ozempic Face. Then Ozempic Butt. And now, ladies, brace yourselves for the latest syndrome you never knew you had until TikTok told you: Ozempic Vulva.

Yes, apparently losing weight quickly can also slim down the labia, and the internet (and a few entrepreneurial “aesthetic clinics”) have declared this a medical emergency. Enter the “labia puff” procedure—because heaven forbid any part of your body look like it belongs to a woman over 30.



The Medical Part (because I am, after all, a doctor)

Here’s the truth:

Rapid weight loss does redistribute fat—including in areas we don’t think about. I, personally, don’t think about my vulva. TMI? Have you met me before?

Vaginal and vulvar tissues can look a little different post-weight loss (just like your face, breasts, or booty).

But it’s not a disease. It’s anatomy doing what anatomy does.

There’s no ICD-10 code for “Ozempic Vulva.” No randomized controlled trial showing “labia puffing saves lives.” It’s not a diagnosis—it’s a marketing strategy.

The Gaslight Effect

Every time women start to feel good about themselves—shedding weight, gaining confidence, rocking their new look—the culture machine whispers: “Not so fast, sweetheart. You’ve got a new flaw to fix.”

You lost weight? Fabulous.

But now your vulva is sagging.

You’re healthier? Amazing.

But have you considered fillers for your labia?

By every tampon I’ve ever paid tax on…When will it end?

Satirical Ad Break #1

New from the makers of Ozempic Vulva!

Introducing Ozempic Elbow™ — because heaven forbid your weenus shows your actual age. For just $2,999 per injection, reclaim the supple elbow skin of your kindergarten years.

What This Really Means

This isn’t about medicine. It’s about monetizing insecurity. It’s about creating a “problem” so there can be a “solution.” It’s about telling women: you’re still not enough.

Here’s the prescription:

Laugh (because really, Ozempic Vulva sounds like a rejected punk band name). In fact, let me get a pen and think of who might play drums to my guitar ( Eleanor Anstruther ? Alisa Kennedy Jones ? Alicia Dara You ladies in. We got room for the whole lot of ya!)

Recognize it for what it is—body gaslighting wrapped in a shiny syringe of hyaluronic acid.

Remember: the only people making money off this are the ones convincing you your labia need a side hustle. Also, I prefer to say labia like an extra from Ab Fab: laaaayyyyyyybiahhhhhh.

Satirical Ad Break #2

Tired of your spleen looking… tired?

Try Botox for Your Spleen™ — the revolutionary injection that smooths, tightens, and revitalizes your least photogenic organ. Because no one likes a wrinkly spleen. Ew, David.



My Midlife Take

Midlife is already an age where women are told they’re “fading,” “drying up,” or “past their prime.” Now we’re supposed to worry about thinning vulvas too? Please. We’ve raised kids, built careers, survived pandemics, and held entire families together—our vulvas do not need to become a puffy taco.

Bottom line (see what I did there?):

If you want labia fillers because you want them, great. But don’t let a TikTok trend convince you that your vulva suddenly needs a marketing campaign.

Because the truth is: you were always enough—with or without a puff. A muff puff.

What do you think? Should we brace for Ozempic anuses next? Or is this finally proof that the beauty industry has officially jumped the shark?