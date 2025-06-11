I get it. I, too, have been seduced by the siren song of a miracle skincare serum that promises to reverse aging, eliminate wrinkles, and possibly pay my taxes. And supplements? They seem like the quickest, easiest way to boost energy, overhaul gut health, and make up for that week where vegetables were a distant memory.

And if you take a lot of them? No judgment. I fully support women doing what makes them feel good. Your body, your choice.

But recently, I’ve seen something alarming—healthy women drowning in supplements. I’m talking about lists longer than my kids’ letters to Santa, filled with:

Mitochondrial energizers (because the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell, and apparently also my Amazon cart?)

Desiccated whale adrenal glands (allegedly great for stress… or channeling your inner orca?)

Collagen peptides sourced from deep-sea fish who journal daily (I made that last part up, but you get the vibe)

A proprietary blend of 15 adaptogenic mushrooms (because one kind just isn’t enough!)

Brain-boosting nootropics (so strong they could probably make me good at calculus… but at what cost?)

And these weren’t just random vitamins tossed into a morning smoothie. No, these women were on extremely strict supplement schedules that went something like:

☀️ Wake up: Take 4 pills on an empty stomach. (Hope for the best.)

🍽️ Lunch: Down 6 more pills with food. (Still no clue what they do.)

🌙 Midday: More supplements. Because why not?

🥗 Dinner: More. Pills. (Is this a meal or a ritual?)

🛏️ Bedtime: Yet another round.

She wasn’t just exhausted from life—she was exhausted from her own wellness routine. And worse? She had no idea what half of these were actually doing (or if they even worked together). And she left a doctor’s office with a $100 visit bill, and $3200 in white plastic bottles.

The Cost of Being Over-Supplemented (or, "Luxury Urine")

Now, there’s a lot I would pay $500 a month for. But supplements? Ain’t it.

I do take supplements—really, I do. But I take two or three, and if I forget a day? No big whoop. If my life gets too crazy, my supplements (and the guilt about skipping them) are the first thing I cut.

Want to take supplements? Go for it. My goal isn’t to tell you to stop—it’s to help you make sure the ones you take are actually working for you, not against you. Just know that they’re not FDA-registered, but since no one works there anymore, that’s not a shock. I used to work across the street from the FDA, and trust me, they have bigger fish to fry. (And by the way, Omega-3 is great for you, but you don’t need 7,000 mg a day!)

How to Manage Supplement Fatigue (So You Can Stop Feeling Like a Human Pill Dispenser)

1️⃣ Ask Yourself: “If This Were a Skincare Product, Would I Still Believe the Hype?”

Would you put on 15 different serums, five face masks, and an eye cream made from liquified dragon’s breath just because someone on the internet said it worked? Probably not. So why do that with supplements?

2️⃣ The Two-Month Rule: If You Don’t Feel a Difference, It’s Out.

Supplements aren’t magic, but they should make an impact. If you’ve been popping something for two months and you’re still tired, bloated, or wondering what it’s even doing—let it go (cue the Elsa moment).

3️⃣ Don’t Take Health Advice From the Same Place You Buy Toilet Paper.

I love a good Costco haul (like no joke), but if you’re buying a bucket-sized tub of multivitamins next to a 24-pack of paper towels, just… pause. Supplements should be intentional, not impulse buys.

Here’s the Truth: More Is Not Always Better

Sometimes, your body needs just the basics (rest, relaxation, and maybe some actual food). So before you pop another herb sourced from the Himalayan mountains by a blindfolded monk, take a second. Do you really need it? Or have you just been sold on yet another expensive, overhyped wellness trend? More can mean diarrhea, stomach upset, or even liver toxicity.

Because if your “wellness” routine is making you stressed, broke, and exhausted, it might be time to supplement… with a little restraint.

Read this and then go cancel at least three things from your auto-ship. Your kidneys (and wallet) will thank you.



Torrid Tales SOLD OUT from the Oracle of Obscenity

Banned. Censored. Called "filth" by the pearl-clutchers. THEN SOLD OUT.

I call it a damn good read. That’s right, loves…we are already on our second printing. The people have spoken!

Apparently, Quickies was too scandalous, licentious, and morally corrupt for my distributor. (Which, frankly, makes me want to sell even more of them.)

This book isn’t just a one-way ticket to temptation—it’s a love letter to midlife women, filled with stories about pleasure, libido, LGBTQIA+ love, and even syphilis (because history is weird like that).

And guess what? Every preorder gets signed by the Oracle of Obscenity herself—yours truly.

🔥 Order now before the a-holes try to stop me again.



The book tour starts June 23— so stay tuned, my dear ones!