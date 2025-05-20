There’s a phrase that’s been floating around like a whiff of overpriced wellness mist:

“Menopause is having a moment.”

A moment?

You mean like turmeric? Like Temu? Like that time we all thought we needed a Peloton?

Frankly, I find this terrifying.

Because you know what happens to moments?

They end. They become punchlines. They become mocked in listicles like “20 Things We All Regret Spending $39.99 On.”

Let’s Talk Malcolm Gladwell (yeah, that guy).

Gladwell, our neuro-pop philosopher, once explained that ideas don’t just rise to fame—they tip. It’s called “The Tipping Point,” and it’s when an idea gains enough traction that it becomes viral. Cultural wildfire. A moment.

But here’s the problem with tipping points:

Once you tip… you fall.

Moments, by definition, are brief.

Menopause is NOT brief. Ask anyone in perimenopause who hasn’t slept in 17 months. Hot flashes can last for more than 10 years! (this is full-on science)

Menopause is Not a Trend. It’s a Revolution.

A trend wears off. A trend can be canceled, reformulated, or replaced by dragonfruit supplements.

Menopause is not that.

It’s not a gimmick.

It’s not a sidebar.

It’s half the population crossing a threshold into their most powerful years.

Don’t call it a moment.

Call it. . . momentum. Call it a new era.

Call it Queen Energy.

But don’t reduce my hot flashes and soul evolution to the same status as cauliflower crust (which I heartily enjoy but let’s face it…is so 2021)

Let’s Just Be Real

The world is finally starting to see midlife women.

Yes, there are books. Yes, there are brands. Yes, there are panels and podcasts and products.

And while that’s amazing—we also need to make sure we don’t let ourselves get trendified out of our own power.

This isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s a rewire of the whole damn system.

So don’t give me just a damn moment.

I’ll take my full-blown planetary orbit, thanks.

PS:

If you're feeling like the main character in your own menopause arc, good. Because you are. And if you want to lean into the full firestorm of it, pre-grab Quickies: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife. It's not a trend. It’s a lifestyle.